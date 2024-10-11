Inside TheWrap’s Inaugural Tech Dinner Sponsored by Meta | Photos

TheGrill

The gathering of Hollywood VIPs focused on AI and featured a conversation between Meta’s VP of product management Khushboo Taneja and tech journalist Adam Lashinsky

Photos by Henry R. Jones II
Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap
Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Thought leaders gathered for an off-the-record conversation about the impact of AI on the entertainment industry at TheWrap’s inaugural Tech Dinner sponsored by Meta on Tuesday night at The Benjamin in Los Angeles.

The evening featured a conversation between Meta’s VP of product management Khushboo Taneja and veteran tech journalist Adam Lashinsky.

Industry heavyweights at the dinner included investor Jeff Sagansky, CAA head of strategic development Alexandra Shannon, Fox Corporation CTO Melody Hildebrandt, filmmaker and author Justine Bateman, Status founder and editor-in-chief Oliver Darcy, Propagate Content co-founder and co-CEO Howard Owens, Capital Entertainment CEO Aaron Kaplan, former LA Times executive editor Kevin Merida, Deep Voodoo COO Brian Robillard and film financier and former Relativity head Ryan Kavanaugh.

Meta leadership at the dinner included Public Figure Innovation Partnerships of NorAm lead Max Brabant, strategic partnerships lead Charlton Gholson and Meta’s AI communications lead Amanda Felix.

See photos from the event below.

Jeff Sagansky, TheGrill2024
Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Veteran tech journalist Adam Lashinsky and Khushboo Taneja, VP, Product Management, Meta

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Amanda Felix, Communications, AI, Meta and Khushboo Taneja, VP, Product Management, Meta

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Guests mingle at Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Guests at Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Jeff Sagansky, Co-Founder Eagle Equity Partners and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Brian Robillard, COO, Deep Voodoo and Sean King, GM, Media & Entertainment, Veritone

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Kevin Merida, Former Executive Editor, Los Angeles Times & Board Member, LA Local News Initiative, Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Aaron Kaplan, Executive Producer/CEO of Kapital Entertainment Melody Hildebrandt, CTO, Fox Corporation and Howard Owens, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Yves Bergquist, Director, AI & Neuroscience in Media, USC’s Entertainment Technology Center, Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Justine Bateman, Filmmaker, Author & Founder, CREDO23, Howard Owens, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Charlton Gholson, Strategic Partnerships, Meta and Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Howard Owens, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Propagate Content, introducing himself at the dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Justine Bateman, Filmmaker, Author & Founder, CREDO23 speaking at the Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Sharon Waxman, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, TheWrap and Ryan Kavanaugh, Film Financier, Producer, Co-Owner, Triller

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Lynne Segall, Chief Revenue Officer, and Ryan Kavanaugh

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Laura Holson, Award-Winning former New York Times journalist, Founder, The Box Sessions speaking at the Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Brian Robillard, COO, Deep Voodoo speaking at the Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Status newsletter founder Oliver Darcy speaks to Sean King and Melody Hildebrandt

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Guests including Jeremy Barber, Partner in the Motion Picture Literary and Talent Departments at United Talent Agency, at the Meta Dinner

Henry R. Jones II for TheWrap

Jeffrey Bennett, TheGrill 2024
