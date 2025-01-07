Where to Watch WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’

The WWE is officially live on streaming

Monday Night Raw
GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 11: Rezar power bombs Joe Gacy during RAW at Van Andel Arena on November 11, 2024 in Grand Rapids, United States. (Photo by WWE/Getty Images)

The WWE’s new streaming partnership begins with year, with the premiere of “Monday Night Raw” on Jan. 6.

The event marks the debut of live weekly programming happening each week for a year, and the first time in the show’s 31-year history that WWE “Raw” is available to stream. 

So, here’s what you need to know about Monday night’s premiere.

What time does ‘Monday Night Raw’ start?

“Monday Night Raw” kicks off at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on January 6.

Where is it streaming?

You can stream it live on Netflix, as the platform is the WWE’s exclusive streaming partner in 2025.

Triple H, Undertaker
Who’s competing?

You’ll see a lot of familiar faces in the “Monday Night Raw” premiere, including John Cena, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Bianca Belair, Logan Paul and. more. Travis Scott will also be on hand, as his new music is the theme song for the series.

But as far as who’s actually competing, here’s the breakdown:

  • Roman Reigns versus Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat match
  • CM Punk versus Seth Rollins
  • Rhea Ripley challenges Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan in a one-on-one match for the title

Where is this happening?

“Monday Night Raw” will be streamed from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

A man on the left with medium-toned skin is about to be thrown into the turnbuckle by a man on the right, with light-toned skin. They are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Cody Rhodes. They are in a wrestling ring at a live event, with bright lights in teh background.
