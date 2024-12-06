Triple H, Undertaker Seek the Next Generation of Wrestling Superstars in ‘WWE LFG’ Competition Series

Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley will also help mentor rising talent for the A&E reality show

Triple H, Undertaker
Triple H and Undertaker battle during their WWE No Holds Barred Match at WrestleMania 27 (Moses Robinson/Getty Images)

The WWE is ready to discover a new crop of wrestling superstars with the help of some of the sport’s most recognizable legends.

A&E and the WWE announced on Friday that Paul “Triple H” Levesque, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Mickie James and Bubba Ray Dudley will be mentoring the next generation of athletes for the new competition series, “WWE LFG.”

“A&E has proved to be an excellent home for WWE content, and we’re excited to partner with their fantastic team on these new show concepts and the latest season of WWE Rivals,” WWE CCO Triple H said in a statement.

SallyAnn Salsano
“Literally filled with blood, sweat and tears, there’s never been a series that combines in-ring action, behind-the-scenes reality, high-stakes drama and some of WWE’s greatest icons all in one package. From total unknowns to legends, ‘LFG’ will give viewers a raw, ground-up, 360-degree view of what it truly takes to make it in the WWE,” A+E Networks programming President Rob Sharenow added. “Our collaboration with WWE has clearly struck a chord with audiences, and we’re excited to continue producing premium content that resonates with a diverse viewership.”

In “LFG” — which stands for “Legends and Future Greats,” not that other coincidental initialism — the existing legends will mentor aspiring wrestlers as they compete in the ring with WWE contracts on the line. The series will also feature behind-the-scenes content of their training process.

Executive producers for WWE are Levesque, Michaels, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser,
and Jeremy Borash, with Elaine Frontain Bryant and Brad Abramson EPing for A&E.

Additionally, the network also announced “WWE Greatest Moments,” a clip show hosted by Michael Cole with special guests “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan and Kevin Owens; as well as the return of “WWE Rivals.”

“WWE LFG” premieres in early 2025 on A&E.

