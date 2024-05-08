WWE’s “Monday Night Raw” will continue to air on the USA Network through the end of 2024 before the program shifts to Netflix.

NBCUniversal and WWE entered a domestic rights agreement to air “Raw” through the fourth quarter of this year, TKO Group Holdings, which owns WWE, disclosed in its Q1 earnings release. The deal was valued at $25 million, per the release.

The previous agreement between WWE and NBCUni for the “Raw” rights went through September, and is now covered through the end of the year. Beginning in January 2025, WWE will shift to a long-term media rights agreement with Netflix, which covers the “Monday Night Raw” livestream rights in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and South America.

The deal with Netflix, which was announced in January, reportedly covers livestream rights for 10 years — bringing the arrangement through 2035 — and was valued at an estimated $5 billion.

In addition to “Raw,” Netflix will serve as the home for all WWE shows and specials airing outside of the U.S., including “Raw,” “Smackdown” and “NXT,” as well as live events like “WrestleMania,” “SummerSlam” and “Royal Rumble.” WWE documentaries, original series and upcoming projects will also head to Netflix for viewers across the globe.

While “Raw” was previously available to stream on Peacock under the NBCUni deal, shifting to Netflix entirely will mark the first time since “Raw” premiered in 1993 that the program won’t be available on linear.

“This deal is transformative. It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years,” TKO president and COO Mark Shapiro said in a previous statement. “Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”