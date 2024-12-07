‘Yellowjackets’ Season 3 Teaser: The Past Hunts the Crash Survivors – and Hilary Swank

Things are only getting more difficult for the crash survivors in both the past and the present timelines with “Yellowjackets” Season 3.

The first teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated third season makes it plain what’s coming: the past. The warning is blasted loud over the first look, saying, “The past will come back to you.”

“Once upon a time, a bunch of teenage girls got stranded in the woods and they went completely nuts,” the Showtime teaser opens.

What follows is a smattering of images that show the ’90s crash survivors devolving further into their tribal and cult-like thinking – some even saying things like “can’t believe we didn’t eat that bitch first” – while the present day survivors try to figure out who is hunting them.

“The only people who know about this are either us or dead,” Van (Lauren Ambrose) theorizes as she and the remaining survivors try to piece together their mystery.

The teaser also gives a first and very brief look at Hilary Swank’s incoming character. The below trailer ends with a beaten up Swank holding one arm while standing at the side of the road looking at someone (or something) before saying “oh s–t” and running off.

The third season of “Yellowjackets” officially returns on Feb. 14 with a two-episode premiere before going weekly for the remainder of the season. That marks nearly two years since Season 2 dropped.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, “Yellowjackets” takes place across two different timelines. In the ’90s, a high school girls’ soccer team crashes in the northern wilderness and is forced to go to extreme lengths to survive. In the present day, the few survivors deal with what they lived through while trying to unravel a mystery that still haunts them.

The series stars Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, Kevin Alves, Sarah Desjardins, Simone Kessell and Elijah Wood. Alongside Swank, Season 3 also adds Joel McHale to it’s growing cast.

“Yellowjackets” Season 3 premieres Feb. 14 on Showtime.