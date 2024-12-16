‘Yellowstone’ Finally Kills off Its Most Hated Character: Here’s How It Happened

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 14.

It was almost an inevitability that Jamie Dutton was going to die in the Season 5 finale of “Yellowstone” and thankfully the most hated character on the Paramount Network hit series got what he deserved.

Jamie (Wes Bentley) spent the entire back half of Season 5 reeling with the fact that he was somewhat responsible for the death of his father John (Kevin Costner). When his girlfriend and accomplice in the murder hit Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) got her just desserts earlier, even Jamie seemed to be worried that his time was up.

How did Jamie finally die?

After John was laid to rest on the ranch by the family and the ranch hands, Beth (Kelly Reily) wasted no time sprinting off in her car to confront Jamie — ironically right after he gave a rousing speech about his father’s legacy and how he intended to continue on said ideals for the good of Montana.

Moments after Jamie got home, Beth showed up to jump him. The two struggle through Jamie’s living room and the brother ends up with a faceful of mace before knocking Beth off him. He stumbled to the kitchen and took one of his many cartons of milk out of the fridge and dumped it on himself to counteract the effects of the mace. While he’s doing that Beth collected herself and came into the kitchen to clock him across the face.

Jamie again took Beth to the ground and started gloating about how he was going to call the police and Beth was going to spend the rest of her live in prison for attempted murder, while he turned the ranch land into the most impressive resort she’d never see. Beth took that as her queue to tell her brother that she sold the ranch. Jamie refused to believe anyone could afford it until she revealed she sold the land to Thomas Rainwater and Market Equities would never be able to touch it.

The news sent Jamie reeling and Beth took that surprise to stab a knife through his foot. Jamie screamed and went to the ground and set in to pummeling his sister. He seemed to finally be ready to put an end to Beth when Rip – who realized late that Beth headed off after the funeral to confront Jamie – broke into the kitchen and ripped him off his wife.

Rip threw Jamie into the wall and was ready to kill the man himself – he did have the wherewithal to slip on his murdering gloves before coming into the house – when Beth shouts for him to stop. She then casually walks over and buries a knife in Jamie’s chest. She tells him to look at her while the life drains out of him.

After her brother is dead, Beth tells Rip to get planning on how to secretly get the body away and clean up the apartment. She calls the cops after some time and they come in to see the destruction of the home. She tells the head detective in her father’s case to look into offshore accounts connected to Jamie and Sarah and she’ll find who killed John.

While they’re doing that, Rip and Lloyd make one more trip to the Train Station. The two throw Jamie into it and then drive the car further away to dispose of the body since Beth also made it sound to the cops that Jamie attacked her and then went on the run.

Turns out Jamie’s end wasn’t any more special than anyone else dumb enough to mess with the Dutton ranch.

Past episodes of “Yellowstone” are available to stream on Peacock. Season 5 will stream at a later date.