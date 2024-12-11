‘Yellowstone’ Stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Close Deals on Spinoff Series

It looks like “Yellowstone” is continuing past Season 5 after all. Series stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have closed deals to lead a spinoff series, according to multiple media reports.

The two actors portray Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler on “Yellowstone” and will reprise their characters in the spinoff. Taylor Sheridan, the creator of “Yellowstone” and the mastermind behind its many sequels, will be involved in the upcoming project. It’s been reported that this will be the first spinoff in this universe that will include “Yellowstone” in its title.

This will be far from the first spinoff in this universe. The series’ first came three years after its 2018 premiere. “1883” starred Sam Elliot, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill and told the story of a generation of the Dutton family that experienced the Old West. That was followed in 2022 by another Paramount+ original, “1923.” That installment starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren followed the family as they experienced country-altering events such as Western Expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression. A second and final season was given to “1923,” which is set to premiere in February of 2025.

There are also three “Yellowstone” sequels currently in the works. “The Madison” will take place after the events of the tentpole series. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer, Matthew Fox, Patrick J. Adams, Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett, the drama follows a wealthy woman who moves her family from NYC to Montana after her husband and brother-in-law die in a plane crash. A spinoff about the Four Sixes Ranch, titled “6666,” and another prequel series, titled “1944,” are also in development.

Outside of Taylor Sheridan’s universe, Reilly can be seen in the upcoming British Sky original crime thriller “Under Salt Marsh” and in the prison drama “Last Meals” alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Theo Rossi.