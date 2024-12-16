‘Yellowstone’ Fans Say Season 5 Finale Played Like a ‘Petty Temper Tantrum,’ ‘Beautifully Done’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 14.
The “Yellowstone” finale ended with a bang for some and a whimper for many.
With the Season 5 finale – and assumingly series finale despite confusing messaging from Paramount Network – the show closed out the legacy of the Dutton Ranch by selling it to Thomas Rainwater so that Market Equities couldn’t build their tourist resort on the land.
Jamie also finally got his just desserts for the hand he played in John’s death via Beth with an assist from Rip. Then everyone went there separate ways. There was plenty of setting up the various announced (and likely unannounced) spinoffs of the series which might have added to what many considered a bloated ending.
The supersized finale left fans with split reactions. One called the episode a “beautifully done” send-off to the Dutton family, while another said the episode played like a “petty temper tantrum” in the aftermath of creator Taylor Sheridan’s feud with star Kevin Costner.
Here’s the bad ” and the good when it comes to the reactions from the “Yellowstone” Season 5 finale.
The Bad
The Good
Past episodes of “Yellowstone” are available to stream on Peacock. Season 5 will stream at a later date.