‘Yellowstone’ Fans Say Season 5 Finale Played Like a ‘Petty Temper Tantrum,’ ‘Beautifully Done’

Note: This story contains spoilers from “Yellowstone” Season 5, Episode 14.

The “Yellowstone” finale ended with a bang for some and a whimper for many.

With the Season 5 finale – and assumingly series finale despite confusing messaging from Paramount Network – the show closed out the legacy of the Dutton Ranch by selling it to Thomas Rainwater so that Market Equities couldn’t build their tourist resort on the land.

Jamie also finally got his just desserts for the hand he played in John’s death via Beth with an assist from Rip. Then everyone went there separate ways. There was plenty of setting up the various announced (and likely unannounced) spinoffs of the series which might have added to what many considered a bloated ending.

The supersized finale left fans with split reactions. One called the episode a “beautifully done” send-off to the Dutton family, while another said the episode played like a “petty temper tantrum” in the aftermath of creator Taylor Sheridan’s feud with star Kevin Costner.

Here’s the bad ” and the good when it comes to the reactions from the “Yellowstone” Season 5 finale.

The Bad

This #yellowstone finale is lazy writing. So, Jamie is the scapegoat and the rest of them get away with it? Sure ok — MarksGhostwriter (@MarzipanJones88) December 16, 2024

If nothing else, the #Yellowstone finale makes Kevin Costner’s Horizon 1 look like a quick moving show. — J P S (@JPSpartan) December 16, 2024

So after 5 seasons of Yellowstone, and Kevin Costner the lead star leaving, the #1 show in America, ends with political correctness, wokeness, and ignoring that lands in the western hemisphere changed hands by horrible violence way before Europeans showed up across tribes — George Seay (@GeorgeSeayTX) December 16, 2024

Absolute worst TV finale in TV history. Quentin Tarantino was right. #yellowstonetv #Yellowstone — kim (@kimOX0X) December 16, 2024

5 minutes in and Taylor Sheridan already ruining the series finale…tired of seeing him in every show @Yellowstone — 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝗹𝗲𝘁𝙯𝙗 (@mulletzb) December 16, 2024

Horrible fucking ending to Yellowstone. Beth and rip who are murderers and the worst scum of person in Montana get to live free in Texas instead of being dead or in prison they really ruined the fucking show. Glad it’s finally over. #Yellowstone — Robert Semmens (@TTV_Savitar) December 16, 2024

Weak finale. No reveal of what Jamie did to Beth, no big beatdown by Rip to him. Lackluster. — Jason Prentice BlueCheckMarkLogoHere (@StudFacilitator) December 16, 2024

The “#Yellowstone” season finale was absolute rubbish.



How long did you spend writing this one #TaylorSheridan? Fifteen minutes?



You can blame Kevin Costner all you want, but YOU ruined the show, you self righteous, greedy piece of garbage. — Andy Palys 🇺🇸 (@AndyPalys) December 16, 2024

Yellowstone series finale…. 10 minutes of action, surrounded by a Hallmark movie. — StatueLeft (@StatueLeft) December 16, 2024

The Good

#Yellowstone



OMG…That scene of returning the Yellowstone back to the native people was beautifully done.



A great solution.



Not disappointed so far in this finale… — Patsy 🇺🇸 (@JohnSmithJr147) December 16, 2024

This finale is insane!! Edge of my seat!! The next half hour is going to be intense!! 😳😂 #Yellowstone #YellowStoneTV pic.twitter.com/NwJGqgtz6r — KARRIE (@JMO102324) December 16, 2024

Give my good sis Kelly Reilly an Oscar already. She’s eating this season finale up!!! Acting is on 10! 🔥#Yellowstone #YellowstoneTV #Paramount — Amber Unfiltered (@AmberNoFilter24) December 16, 2024

And that's it, what a tremendous finale. Cowboys never way goodbye, they say cya later. Farewell Yellowstone. #YellowstoneTV — Saint (@SainttWolf) December 16, 2024

I can now officially add #Yellowstone to the list of perfect series finales.



I need Jimmy & Teeter on the 6666



Chief Rainwater and Kayce on The Madison



Of course the Beth & Rip Yellowstone Sequel.



1st off 1923 season 2!! https://t.co/ea2B7v1l38 — Cameron Ballinger Wiccan Era (@CameronBalling3) December 16, 2024

Despite the last couple of seasons being a substantial setback from the first few seasons and Costner leaving, the finale of #YellowstoneTV was about as good as I could have hoped.



It was a breath of fresh air to finally watch a show that wasn’t oozing with progressive ideology,… — Ryan (@michael_ryan_23) December 16, 2024

Aside from Beth getting an undeserved happy ending, the Yellowstone finale was about as close to perfect as it gets, right down to Willie Nelson's "My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys" as the final song. — Andrew Wagner (@ByAndrewWagner) December 16, 2024

Past episodes of “Yellowstone” are available to stream on Peacock. Season 5 will stream at a later date.