‘Yellowstone’ Highlights Legacy and Betrayal in First Teaser for Season 5 Part 2

“Yellowstone” is focusing on its legacy – one without Kevin Costner – in the first teaser for the second half of Season 5. Paramount Network dropped this first look ahead of the series’ return on Nov. 10.

Though this upcoming installment will be the first without Costner, the teaser begins with John Dutton.

“Legacy — you build something worth having, and someone is going to try and take it,” the family patriarch says. As he speaks, the camera shows a dramatic shot of his son Jamie (Wes Bentley).

The teaser then takes off in earnest. “What I’m doing isn’t for the ranch. It’s for us,” Rip (Cole Hauser) says. Later, a woman who looks like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) can be seen pulling out a knife. The rest of the video shows a combination of FBI raids, ranchers on horseback and threatening phone calls between Jamie and Beth. Watch the first teaser below:

The first half of two-part Season 5 of “Yellowstone” premiered in November of 2022. The plan was originally for the second part to debut in the summer of 2023, but that held up due to delays caused by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes as well as negotiations with Costner. In June, Costner confirmed he wouldn’t be returning due to scheduling conflicts related to his Western films, “Horizon.”

Though Season 5 was originally marketed as the final season of the drama, reports have emerged that there are discussions to potentially renew “Yellowstone” for a Season 6. If this new season were to happen, it would be led by Reilly and Hauser.

Season 5 Part 2 will now premiere on Paramount Network on Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will debut on Paramount+ in Canada on the same day, in the U.K. on Nov. 11 and will be available for viewers in Latin America, Brazil and France later that month.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, “Yellowstone” is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. Executive producers include Sheridan, Linson, Art Linson, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, Stephen Kay, Michael Friedman, Christina Voros and Keith Cox. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.