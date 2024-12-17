‘Yellowstone’ Finale Is Most-Watched Episode in Series History With 11.4 Million Viewers

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

“Yellowstone” was a massive hit for Paramount Network until the very end. The Taylor Sheridan drama saw 11.4 million viewers in its final episode, making the series finale the most-watched episode in the history of the show.

Altogether, the second half of Season 5 outperformed the first half of the season by 4%. This number came from VideoAmp and included all of the season’s cable premiere telecasts as well as its CBS broadcast premiere. VideoAmp provided ratings info for Sunday’s finale rather than Nielsen due to Paramount ongoing contract dispute with the media company.

The drama also saw a boost on social media compared to the first half of Season 5. Views on social were up 103%, and engagement was up 68%. Overall, the second half of the season saw 575 million views on social media and 22 million instances of engagement.

Written and directed by Sheridan, “Life Is a Promise” was a special 90-minute installment of the Western drama. The series chronicled the final standoff between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie (Wes Bentley), resulting in the Dutton family’s ranch being sold back to the Broken Rock Reservation.

This is far from the first episode of “Yellowstone” Season 5 that was a ratings success. The second half of “Yellowstone” Season 5 secured the biggest international premiere in the history of Paramount+, scoring 21 million viewers in the United States in live plus three-day viewing, according to VideoAmp.

The premiere night alone for this final batch of episodes saw 16.4 million viewers in total across premiere and encore showings for eight cable networks as well as CBS. That marked a 3% increase in viewership compared to the first half of Season 5.

The episode “Counting Coup” then went on to be the most-watched installment of the series in live plus three day viewership, bringing in 12.1 million viewers.