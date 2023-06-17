While “You” Season 5 won’t be hitting Netflix for a while, Penn Badgley is tiding over fans by teasing that some unresolved business from Joe’s past escapades will return for the final season of the thriller series.

“I’ve heard you’re on the edge of your seats waiting and theorizing about the epic conclusion to ‘You,'” Badgley said in a video that played during Netflix’s Tudum Global Fan Event hosted Saturday from São Paulo, Brazil. “More importantly, you’re considering what, or should I say who, Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York.”

“Though I can’t say who just yet, we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past,” Badgley continued, as the clip flashed to Marienne locked in Joe’s cage in London during his psychotic break in Season 4.

“The question is, who are you?” Badgley said, alongside images of Joe’s past emotional entanglements and victims, including Season 1’s Dr. Nicky, Joe’s ex-girlfriend Karen and Paco, Season 2’s Ellie (Jenna Ortega), Season 3’s Sherry and Cary from Madre Linda and Season 4’s Nadia, who is imprisoned after Joe framed her for Edward’s murder.

The conclusion of the series’ fourth installment saw Joe moving back to New York City with Kate, quickly settling into a lavish lifestyle and the benefits of Kate’s insider status and finances that worked to erase interrogations into Joe’s exploits. Money can only do so much, however, as it’s now confirmed Joe will face his past where it all started.

While the cast for “You” Season 5 has not yet been announced, Tati Gabrielle, who plays Marienne, told TheWrap she would “definitely love” to return for the next season, with her character’s first mission to get Nadia out of jail before turning her focus on getting Joe incarcerated.

“Marienne’s story feels still feels unfinished, and [it] still feels like she has something else that she needs to see through,” Gabrielle told TheWrap in an interview following Season 4’s conclusion. “I don’t think that Marianne is a vengeful person, so I think that she would want justice not necessarily revenge.”

Co-creator and former showrunner Sera Gamble also previously revealed they tried to bring Ortega back for Season 4 but she was busy filming “Wednesday,” so she’s another viable option for a returning cast member.

“Obrigado, truly to all the fans over all the years, thank you, we would not be here without you,” Badgley concluded. “I’ll see you in Mooney’s.”

“You” will also conclude without Gamble at the helm, after it was announced she would step down as showrunner of the series for its final season. Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have been on the series since Season 1 and Season 2, respectively, are spearheading this final season.

“I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix,” Gamble said in a statement when the show was first renewed for Season 5. “Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”