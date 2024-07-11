Daisy Ridley’s ‘Young Woman and the Sea’ Debuts on Disney+ July 19

“Young Woman and the Sea” is coming home.

The Jerry Bruckheimer-produced sports drama, based on actual events, hits Disney+ on July 19. The film stars Daisy Ridley as Gertrude “Trudy” Ederle, an American athlete who became the first woman to swim across the English channel. Joachim Rønning directed the movie, from a script by Jeff Nathanson.

The movie had a brief, limited theatrical release earlier this summer.

Initially, “Young Woman and the Sea” was destined for a Disney+ debut before they tested the movie. Much to everyone’s surprise, it tested higher than any other Bruckheimer production — and this is the man who made “Top Gun” (and its sequel), “The Rock” and “Flashdance” (Bruckheimer also had “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F” and “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” open this summer). That testing helped convince Disney brass that “Young Woman and the Sea” deserved a theatrical exhibition. The movie was released on about 200 screens in late May.

“Young Woman and the Sea” also stars Christopher Eccleston, Stephen Graham, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Kim Bodnia, Jeanette Hain and Glenn Fleshler. It was produced by Bruckheimer, Nathanson and Chad Oman.

A classic, feel-good movie, “Young Woman and the Sea” should find a welcome audience nestled next to countless Disney favorites in the same mold — things like “Remember the Titans” (also produced by Bruckheimer), “Cool Runnings,” “Million Dollar Arm” and “Queen of Katwe.”

“Young Woman and the Sea” hits Disney+ on July 19.