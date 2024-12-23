YouTube’s Stellar 2024: An Overnight Success 10 Years in the Making

Historians likely will recall July 2024 as the moment that forever changed television. That was the month YouTube broke not one but two Nielsen viewership records: It became the first streaming service to account for more than 10% of total TV viewing time as well as the first to surpass the sum totals of major media distributors like Disney and Paramount.

YouTube’s viewership — in living room TVs, not just on phones or laptops — has been growing steadily. But 2024 was a breakthrough year for the 19-year-old Alphabet-owned platform. In October, YouTube accounted for 10.6% of all TV viewership compared to Netflix’s 7.5%,