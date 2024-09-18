YouTube to Organize Creator Content by Seasons, Episodes in Nod to Traditional TV

As YouTube looks to capitalize on audiences watching the video platform in living rooms, the company plans to make its original videos a lot more like traditional TV.

“To help our creators’ content shine on TVs, they will soon be able to organize their content into seasons and episodes, making it easy for viewers to tune into the new must-see TV,” YouTube Chief Product Officer Johanna Voolich announced in a blog post Wednesday.

Voolich added that YouTube is also making other improvements to its TV experience, with “immersive content that plays directly from a creator’s channel, streamlined subscription options and easier access to links in descriptions.”

Photo courtesy of Nielsen

The move comes as YouTube’s total share of TV usage in Nielsen’s Gauge report continues to expand, with the platform reaching a total of 10.6% in the month of August – the largest year-over-year difference for any streaming platform and an increase of 1.5 points.

The number of YouTube creators who are making a majority of their revenue on the platform via TV screens has grown over 30% year over year.

In addition to the improvements to the TV experience, YouTube will improve its Dream Screen offering by integrating Google DeepMind’s video generation model, Veo, in YouTube Shorts later this year.

“You’ll be able to create even more incredible video backgrounds, breathing life into concepts that were once impossible to visualize,” Voolich wrote. “And for the first time, you’ll also be able to generate 6 second standalone video clips for your Shorts with the help of Veo.”

Additionally, YouTube will roll out Communities, a hub to discuss videos, share fan art, connect with like-minded individuals, and “build a vibrant sense of belonging.” The feature is available now on a handful of channels and will be tested with more users later this year before expanding access to more channels in early 2025.

“We’ve never been more optimistic about what lies ahead as we continue to relentlessly innovate for our global community,” Voolich concluded. “YouTube is where creativity flourishes, communities thrive, and businesses grow.”