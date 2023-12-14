Zack Snyder Wants to Shoot New Scenes for ‘Sucker Punch’ Director’s Cut

Zack Snyder is no stranger to director’s cuts, most famously as the architect of an elaborate, four-hour version of his original “Justice League.” And on the eve of the release of his new movie, “Rebel Moon” (which will, yes, have its own director’s cut coming out later on Netflix), Snyder is talking about revisiting another of his previous movies – the widely derided “Sucker Punch.” And he even wants to shoot new footage.

In an interview with Inverse, Snyder said that his experience on “Sucker Punch” was “the first time where I really faced like a true, radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial.” He described his ideal version of “Sucker Punch” as being R-rated (obviously) and “super controversial.” “I’m working with Warner Bros. to try and find a window to go back in. Even though we did an extended version, it’s not the fully realized movie,” Snyder told Inverse.

But more than that, he wants to actually incorporate new footage, like he did with “Justice League.”

“I think it’s good [if] I can get those guys, Emily [Browning] and Abby [Cornish] and the crew back in. Some reshoots would be amazing,” Snyder said.

TheWrap reached out to Warner Bros. to see if they were actually working on this new version; they declined to comment.

“Sucker Punch” is set in a psychiatric ward in the 1960’s and follows the exploits of Babydoll (Browning) and several other young women, including those played by Abby Cornish, Jenna Malone, Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Chung, as they enter a fantasy world while being lobotomized. The fantasy world features all sorts of Snyder-y stuff like robots and dragons and whatnot; the women are sent on quests that feel more like a videogame than an actual movie. At the time it was widely criticized because, many felt, the feminist themes were undercut by an almost fetishistic portrayal of the young women, dressed up as school girls and, in the real world-based scenes, victimized by the oppressive patriarchal system.

Could Snyder clear “Sucker Punch’s” name with this wild reinvention? Is it going to happen at all? Only time will tell.