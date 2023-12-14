Zack Snyder Wants to Shoot New Scenes for ‘Sucker Punch’ Director’s Cut

“Even though we did an extended version, it’s not the fully realized movie,” Snyder says

Sucker Punch
Warner Bros.

Zack Snyder is no stranger to director’s cuts, most famously as the architect of an elaborate, four-hour version of his original “Justice League.” And on the eve of the release of his new movie, “Rebel Moon” (which will, yes, have its own director’s cut coming out later on Netflix), Snyder is talking about revisiting another of his previous movies – the widely derided “Sucker Punch.” And he even wants to shoot new footage.

In an interview with Inverse, Snyder said that his experience on “Sucker Punch” was “the first time where I really faced like a true, radical restructuring of the film for it to be more commercial.” He described his ideal version of “Sucker Punch” as being R-rated (obviously) and “super controversial.” “I’m working with Warner Bros. to try and find a window to go back in. Even though we did an extended version, it’s not the fully realized movie,” Snyder told Inverse.

rebel-moon-sofia-boutella
Read Next
Zack Snyder to Release ‘More Explicit’ Cut of Netflix Film ‘Rebel Moon’ After Initial Release

But more than that, he wants to actually incorporate new footage, like he did with “Justice League.”

“I think it’s good [if] I can get those guys, Emily [Browning] and Abby [Cornish] and the crew back in. Some reshoots would be amazing,” Snyder said.

TheWrap reached out to Warner Bros. to see if they were actually working on this new version; they declined to comment.

“Sucker Punch” is set in a psychiatric ward in the 1960’s and follows the exploits of Babydoll (Browning) and several other young women, including those played by Abby Cornish, Jenna Malone, Vanessa Hudgens and Jamie Chung, as they enter a fantasy world while being lobotomized. The fantasy world features all sorts of Snyder-y stuff like robots and dragons and whatnot; the women are sent on quests that feel more like a videogame than an actual movie. At the time it was widely criticized because, many felt, the feminist themes were undercut by an almost fetishistic portrayal of the young women, dressed up as school girls and, in the real world-based scenes, victimized by the oppressive patriarchal system.

Could Snyder clear “Sucker Punch’s” name with this wild reinvention? Is it going to happen at all? Only time will tell.

Justice League Snyder
Read Next
Did Zack Snyder Stans Rig the Oscar 'Fan Favorite' Vote With Online Bots? (Exclusive)

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

2 responses to “Zack Snyder Wants to Shoot New Scenes for ‘Sucker Punch’ Director’s Cut”

  1. James Van Hise Avatar
    James Van Hise

    The problem with Sucker Punch is that what we saw in theaters is not the movie the studio advertised. All of the scenes in the trailer are from the fantasy sequences so when audiences saw the actual film they said, “WTF?!” and it got bad word of mouth and crashed and burned. New scenes won’t change the film’s strange structural problems.

    Reply
  2. cadavra Avatar
    cadavra

    Just a thought, Zach: Why don’t you wait until you have a fully-realized script before beginning production? It’s called “getting it right the first time.” (Although based on your CV so far, “getting it right” remains beyond your grasp.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.