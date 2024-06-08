Dick Van Dyke Wins Daytime Emmy at the Age of 98

“General Hospital” was named the best daytime drama (complete winners list)

Dick Van Dyke, winner, poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Dick Van Dyke, winner, poses at the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles on June 07, 2024 in Los Angeles, California (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Steve Pond

Dick Van Dyke has won a Daytime Emmy Award at the age of 98, giving him his second Daytime Emmy 47 years after he won the last of his  four Primetime Emmys.

In a recent interview with TheWrap, the veteran actor and performer known for movies like “Mary Poppins” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and the groundbreaking TV comedy “The Dick Van Dyke Show” mentioned that he was up for a Daytime Emmy, and said with a laugh, “Wouldn’t it be funny if I won an Emmy for a soap opera?”

The award came in a ceremony at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, with Van Dyke winning for his guest performance as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux in the daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.” The award makes him the oldest person ever to win a Daytime Emmy.

Also at the Daytime Emmys, “General Hospital” won four awards, including the top award for Daytime Drama Series. It also won for its directing, writing and forsupporting actor Robert Gossett.

Other acting winners included Michelle Stafford for and Courtney Hope for “The Young and the Restless” and Thorsten Kaye for “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” won the Emmy for Daytime Talk Series for the fourth consecutive year, while “Entertainment Tonight” won for Entertainment News Series. “Be My Guest With Ina Garten” was named best Culinary Series.  

Other winners included hosts Mark Consuelos and Kelly Ripa and the hosts of “Entertainment Tonight.”

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards was broadcast live from Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The awards were broadcast on CBS and available for streaming on Paramount+. The Friday night ceremony included the main program and acting categories, with a Daytime Creative Arts ceremony to follow on Saturday to hand out awards in below-the-line categories.

Friday night’s show included appearances by Kelly Clarkson, Zooey Deschanel, Jackée Harry, Star Jones, Danielle Pinnock, Jonathan Scott, hosts Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell. Melody Thomas Scott and Edward J. Scott received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

The full winners list:

Daytime Drama Series: “General Hospital”
Daytime Talk Series: “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
Entertainment News Series: “Entertainment Tonight”
Culinary Series: “Be My Guest with Ina Garten”
Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress: Michelle Stafford, “The Young and the Restless”
Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor: Thorsten Kaye, “The Bold and the Beautiful” 
Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:  Courtney Hope, “The Young and the Restless”
Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor: Robert Gossett, “General Hospital”
Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Dick Van Dyke, “Days of our Lives”
Daytime Talk Series Host: Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, “Live with Kelly and Mark”
Daytime Personality, Daily: Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith, “Entertainment Tonight”
Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: “General Hospital”
Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series: “General Hospital”

