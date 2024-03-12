The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on Friday, June 7, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and CBS announced on Tuesday. The awards show will air live on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This is the 18th time CBS has aired the Daytime Emmys.

The ceremony is set to take place at the historic Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles. The Lifetime Achievement honoree, nominations, host, and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.

“We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great,” said Adam Sharp, President and CEO of NATAS. He added, “We’re thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys.”

In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.