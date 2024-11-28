Jon Batiste, Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle to Perform at 2025 Super Bowl Pregame

The NFL has set its star-studded pregame entertainment lineup for Super Bowl LIX, which will air live on Fox on Feb. 9, 2025 from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Jon Batiste will perform the National Anthem, while Ledisi will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and Trombone Shorty will accompany Lauren Daigle for “America the Beautiful.”

“We’re honored to work with this year’s pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state,” NFL music head Seth Dudowsky said in a statement. “The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year’s performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kickoff Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember.”

Batiste is a five-time Grammy Award winning and Academy Award-winning artist known for his work as a singer, songwriter and composer. He recently released “Beethoven Blues (Batiste Piano Series, Vol. 1)”, which reimagines Beethoven’s iconic works through a blues lens and debuted as the #1 Classical album.

He also composed the score for Jason Reitman’s “Saturday Night,” which was arranged live on set during filming, and his documentary”American Symphony,” which was recently nominated for two Grammys.

Born Troy Andrews, Trombone Shorty blends funk, soul, R&B and rock in his music. He performed at Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley at age four and led a brass band by age six. Since then, he’s released five acclaimed albums, toured with major acts like Lenny Kravitz, Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Foo Fighters, headlined festivals worldwide, and performed at the Grammys four times and the White House six times.

Daigle is a multiple Grammy, American Music and Billboard Music Award winner. Her 2018 album Look Up Child debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200, making her the first female artist to reach the Top 10 on both the Pop and Christian Album charts simultaneously. The album’s lead single “You Say” has been certified six-times Platinum. Daigle’s recently released self-titled album spawned her 6th chart-topping song, “Thank God I Do,” and boosted her worldwide streaming numbers past 1 billion.

Ledisi has been nominated for a Grammy 15 times and won Best Traditional R&B Performance for “Anything For You,” performed at The White House and the Kennedy Center, and sold out Carnegie Hall.

The Super Bowl pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances.

Stephanie Nogueras will perform the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful,” Otis Jones IV will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and Matt Maxeywill deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

The latest lineup comes after the NFL revealed that Kendrick Lamar would headline the Super Bowl halftime show, which will be produced by DPS with Roc Nation and Jesse Collins serving as executive producers.