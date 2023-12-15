20th Television Production Head Nissa Diederich Steps Down

Nissa Diederich, EVP of production at 20th Television Studios, is stepping down from her role, according to media reports.

The executive made the decision to exit the entertainment giant comes nine months after Disney’s television production operations were consolidated across the board, combining processes for Disney TV Studios, Hulu, Freeform and FX.

Diederich’s departure brings her over two-decade tenure at the company to a close after heading up Fox 21 TV Studios (now Touchstone TV) and 20th Century Fox Television as SVP prior to the merger between Disney TV Studios’ 20th TV and Touchstone TV divisions in 2020.

In 2021, Diederich was promoted from EVP of production for Touchstone Television to her most recent role of EVP of production for 20th Television, replacing Jim Sharp as he departed the company. She first joined Fox twenty years ago as a production finance manager for Fox Television Studio before eventually working her way to oversee production for several divisions.

20th Television President Karey Burke broke the news to colleagues Thursday in an internal memo.

“Nissa has helmed production on some of the studio’s most significant and storied series for over two and a half decades,” Burke wrote to staff. “In addition to critically acclaimed and award-winning legacy shows like ‘Glee,’ ‘Homeland,’ ‘This Is Us,’ all three iterations of the ‘American Crime Story’ anthology, ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ and limited series ‘The Dropout’ and ‘Dopesick,’ Nissa also oversaw production on ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and the upcoming series ‘Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ and ‘Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,’ and countless others.”

“I know you will all join me in thanking Nissa for her incredible contributions to 20th Television and cheering her on in her next chapter,” the memo concluded.

