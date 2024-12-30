Here Are All the Songs in ‘A Complete Unknown’

“A Complete Unknown” follows a young Bob Dylan’s rise to fame. Timothée Chalamet, who depicts the rock-folk artist in James Mangold’s film, insisted on singing live and learning to play guitar to authentically portray the music legend.

Following the success of his Academy Award-winning Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line,” the director was confident that the cast and crew of his new film could support live vocals. All of Bob Dylan’s vocals were performed live by Chalamet, as well as Edward Norton’s for Pete Seeger, Monica Barbaro’s for Joan Baez and Boyd Holbrook’s for Johnny Cash.

The 140-minute film is filled to the brim with music, highlighting the careers of Dylan as well as his influences Seeger, Barbaro, Cash, Woody Guthrie and more. With over 70 songs on the soundtrack, the film tracks Dylan’s sprint onto the folk music scene and culminates in his then-radical shift to “go electric.”

Keep reading for a complete list of all the songs in Mangold’s “A Complete Unknown.”

“Dusty Old Dust” performed by Woody Guthrie

“Oasis” performed by Moondog

“Death, When You Come To Me” performed by Moondog

“Om Jai Mahavir Prabhu” performed by Sunny Jain

“The Same Identical Thing” performed by the Gillettes

“Pallet on the Floor” performed by Brownie McGhee

“Water is alright in Tay” performed by the Clancy Bros

“This Land Is Your Land” performed by Edward Norton

“A Freshman with a Senior Dream” performed by Vinnie Monte

“Song to Woody” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Slippin and Slidin” performed by Little Richard

“Wimoweh” performed by Edward Norton

“Girl From North Country” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“The Bottle Ain’t Full No More” performed by Derek Vanderhorst

“Fixin to Die” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“I was Young When I Left Home” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“House of the Rising Sun” performed by Monica Barbaro

“Walk On” performed by Joshua Henry

“All Over You” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Blowin’ in the Wind” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Silver Dagger” performed by Monica Barbaro

“Big River” performed by Boyd Holbrook

“Moanin the Blues” performed by Hank Williams

“Folsom Prison Blues” performed by Boyd Holbrook

“Masters of War” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Blowin’ in the Wind” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro

“The Death of Emmett Till” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Girl From North Country” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro

“I’m Leaving You” performed by The Francettes

“House of the Rising Sun” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Only a Pawn in their game” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“There But For Fortune” performed by Monica Barbaro

“A Hard Rain’s a gonna fall” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Lonely Woman” performed by Ornette Coleman

“That’s the Way the World Has Got to be” performed by Chris Ducey

“The Times They Are A’Changin’” Written By Bob Dylan, Performed by Timothée Chalamet

“La Donna E Mobile” From Rigoleto Written by Giuseppe Verdi and Performed by Tito Beltrán

“Avenue of the Americas” performed by Moondog

“Puff the Magic Dragon” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“When the Ship Comes In” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton

“The Irish Rover” performed by Will Harrison and Nick Baxter

“Oscalypso” performed by Yusef Lateef

“I’ll Keep It With Mine” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Like a Rolling Stone” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” performed by Bonnie Prince Billy

“Careless Love” performed by Brownie McGhee

“Guitar Rag” performed by Sylvester Weaver

“Subterranean Homesick Blues” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Oh Had I a Golden Thread” performed by Nick Baxter

“Down in my Heart Pt. 1” performed by Big Bill Morganfield

“Highway 61 Revisited” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“It’s Alright, Ma” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Down In My Heart Pt. 2” performed by Big Bill Morganfield, Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton

“Gates of Eden” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Blowin’ In the Wind” performed by Monica Barbaro

“All I Really Want to Do” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro

“Railroad Bill” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Will Harrison

“If I Were You” performed by Peter and Gordon

“Jump Back” performed by Eugene Blacknell

“Mr. Tambourine Man” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Farewell Angelina” performed by Monica Barbaro

“It Ain’t Me Babe” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro

“All Day and All of the Night” performed by The Kinks

“Rise and Shine” performed by Edward Norton

“Mama You Been On My Mind” performed by Timothée Chalamet and Monica Barbaro

“It’s All Over Now Baby Blue” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Hammer Ring” performed by Texas Prison Worksong Group featuring Oren Waters

“Maggie’s Farm” performed by Timothée Chalamet

“Dusty Old Dust (So Long It’s Been Good To Know Yuh)” performed by Watt White and Timothée Chalamet

“One Too Many Mornings” written by Bob Dylan

“I’m Through With You” written by Paul Johns and Laurence Jones, Performed by Little Sonny Daye with the Shyndelis Band

