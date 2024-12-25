The 13 Best Music Biopics to Watch After ‘A Complete Unknown’

Let’s face it. Theatre has been the most successful place for stories about popular musicians. Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” is selling big on Broadway, as is “MJ.” “A Beautiful Noise,” about Neil Diamond ‘s professional and personal history, had a nice run there, and is touring the country after its run in Los Angeles. We’ve had “Tina,” “Jersey Boys,” The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud,” Carole King’s “Beautiful” and others. A new musical is being tested now about Frank Sinatra. But the most exciting news arrives this spring, when recent Tony winner Jonathan Groff portrays Bobby Darin.

But movies about musical stars? A mixed bag. (including Kevin Spacey in a bad one about Bobby Darin) Documentaries have been the safest form to chronicle the life of famous musicians: Ones about David Crosby, Joan Baez, Springsteen, and Linda Ronstadt. And, of course, “Woodstock” and Martin Scorsese’s “Last Waltz.” Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense” is a classic concert film, of course.

Now, we have “A Complete Unknown,” about Bob Dylan. Starring Timothee Chalamet as the man who told us the times were — well, you know — and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, it comes from director James Mangold who immortalized Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line.” Only the Beatles have matched Dylan’s impact, which is why director Sam Mendes is currently planning four movies, one on each Beatle.

According to long -time music executive Danny Goldberg, “the challenge for filmmakers is to somehow evoke the essence of an artist within the confines of the rigid strictures of a biopic. And, by definition, the main character is famous, so audiences know what they actually looked and sounded like.”

But there have been several that worked. So, here’s our list of 13 great music biopics.