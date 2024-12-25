The 13 Best Music Biopics to Watch After ‘A Complete Unknown’

Let’s face it. Theatre has been the most successful place for stories about popular musicians. Alicia Keys’ “Hell’s Kitchen” is selling big on Broadway, as is “MJ.” “A Beautiful Noise,” about Neil Diamond ‘s professional and personal history, had a nice run there, and is touring the country after its run in Los Angeles. We’ve had “Tina,” “Jersey Boys,” The Temptations’ “Ain’t Too Proud,” Carole King’s “Beautiful” and others. A new musical is being tested now about Frank Sinatra. But the most exciting news arrives this spring, when recent Tony winner Jonathan Groff portrays Bobby Darin.
But movies about musical stars? A mixed bag. (including Kevin Spacey in a bad one about Bobby Darin) Documentaries have been the safest form to chronicle the life of famous musicians: Ones about David Crosby, Joan Baez, Springsteen, and Linda Ronstadt. And, of course, “Woodstock” and Martin Scorsese’s “Last Waltz.” Jonathan Demme’s “Stop Making Sense” is a classic concert film, of course.
Now, we have “A Complete Unknown,” about Bob Dylan. Starring Timothee Chalamet as the man who told us the times were — well, you know — and Edward Norton as Pete Seeger, it comes from director James Mangold who immortalized Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line.” Only the Beatles have matched Dylan’s impact, which is why director Sam Mendes is currently planning four movies, one on each Beatle.
According to long -time music executive Danny Goldberg, “the challenge for filmmakers is to somehow evoke the essence of an artist within the confines of the rigid strictures of a biopic. And, by definition, the main character is famous, so audiences know what they actually looked and sounded like.”
But there have been several that worked. So, here’s our list of 13 great music biopics.
“Ray”
Directed by Taylor Hackford and starring Jamie Foxx, this 2005 bio won several awards, including Best Actor for Foxx. Hackford told me, “I met with Ray Charles in the early ’80s and was able to convince him to give me the film rights to his story. It took me 13 years to find the financing to make the film. He was one of the most brilliant and complicated men I’ve ever encountered. When I cast Jamie Foxx to play Ray over a decade later, I introduced him to RC, and they totally bonded. This was not just a job, it had become an obsession for us all.”
“Walk the Line”
Also released in 2005, “Walk the Line” follows Johnny Cash’s long and complicated rise to the top. Directed by James Mangold — who has done the new Dylan film — Joaquin Phoenix was great, though it was Reese Witherspoon who won an Oscar portraying wife June Carter.
“Bound for Glory”
Besides Pete Seeger, the other Dylan idol was Woody Guthrie, and this 1976 film, directed by Hal Ashby, stars David Carradine as the troubadour who reminded us that this land is ours.
“Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Sissy Spacek won the Best Actress Oscar in 1980 for this rags-to-riches classic about Loretta Lynn. Directed by Michael Apted.
“Straight Outta Compton”
This 2015 feature brought hip-hop to the forefront. Ice Cube, Dr. Dr and more have their stories told here in the $200 million-grossing biopic from F. Gary Gray.
“I’m Not There”
Yes, the other Bob Dylan one. This unique 2007 feature, from director Todd Haynes, has a variety of performers playing aspects of the man himself. So, who won the Oscar for best portraying him? Cate Blanchett! “It was a stunt but an enjoyable one all the same,” recalls Pulitzer Prize winning film critic Joe Morgenstern.
“La Bamba”
This 1987 film, about Ritchie Valens, starred Lou Diamond Phillips. Should we need reminding, Valens was on the plane the day the music died.
“The Buddy Holly Story”
He also died on that plane, and the 1978 film “The Buddy Holly Story” starred Gary Busey as the long-forgotten Holly. Twelve hit songs are included No less than Twisted Sisters bassist John French insisted this one be included. “Not enough people remember it,” he told me.
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Rami Malek won an Oscar for this 2018 film, portraying the Queen’s Freddie Mercury.
“The Doors”
Directed by Oliver Stone: A good combination pulled together this 1991 hit. Stone’s dark empathy and icon Jim Morrison’s dangerous charisma, played by Val Kilmer, brought it to life.
“Rocketman”
This 2019 feature is about Elton John, portrayed by Taron Egerton. In more closeted times, movies were made about people like Cole Porter, whose sexuality was considered secret. Even Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro” last year played with that issue. Not anymore, as this one proved.
“Selena”
I think it is fair to say this 1997 bio-pic made Jennifer Lopez a star. The movie is a powerful reminder of how the artist died way too young. Yes, by a shooter, in a tragic –if almost ominous—assassination in Texas. A fan gone mad.
“Elvis”
Who ever thought they could make a movie about The King? Not to mention who could bring that legend to life? The answers were Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler, in 2022. (Kurt Russell, by the way, tried in a lousy 1979 television movie) Even Priscilla got a later take of her own from Sofia Coppola.