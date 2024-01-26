Disney+ to Release Making of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Doc After Season 1 Finale | Video

The behind-the-scenes documentary takes viewers through the creation of the show’s first installment

The Disney+ original documentary “A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson and the Olympians” will pull back the mist even further for mere mortal eyes.

Those clamoring for more after the Season 1 finale’s release on Tuesday, Jan. 30 will get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the first season of the Disney+ series. The documentary runs 50 minutes and further explores the magic and mythology of the show’s production. It includes perspective from breakout stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, as well as book author Rick Riordan.

“This is a big story,” Riordan says in the middle of the trailer. “Dare I say, epic.”

The starring teen trio brought Riordan’s world of relatable Greek mythology to life in battles with legendary monsters, a journey across the United States and solving ancient riddles — all while still attending school.

“A Hero’s Journey: The Making of Percy Jackson,” in the vein of other behind-the-scenes Disney+ programming like its “Marvel Studios: Assembled” series, is an Evolve Studios production, directed by Joel Edwards and executive produced by Edwards and Daniel Kiedis.

Created by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is executive produced by Steinberg and Dan Shotz alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson, as well as Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg for The Gotham Group. ​​Riordan wrote the first two episodes with Jon Steinberg while James Bobin directed them. The series is from Disney Branded Television and 20th Television.

“This has been quite an adventure,” Riordan’s voice says to close out the trailer clip.

The first two episodes of the young adult adventure series ranked fourth overall in the Nielsen Top 10 Streaming Charts for the week of Dec. 18-24 with 572 minutes viewed.

Dessi Gomez

