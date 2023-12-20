Christmas may come early for half-bloods and humans alike when “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” arrives. The adrenaline from early monster chases, curiosity about Greek mythology and moving moments of friendship await in the eight-episode first season of the “Percy Jackson” TV show, adapted from the best-selling novels by Rick Riordan.

Rounding out the trio of heroes are Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Guest Greek gods include Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, or Mr. D, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes and more. Creatures and monsters who will pack action into the show include Medusa, Alecto the Harpy and Echidna.

Read on for more details about the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” release schedule:

When does “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Premiere?

The show technically premieres Wednesday, Dec. 20, but the first two episodes dropped a day early on Dec. 19 at 6pm PT.

Where Is “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Streaming?

“Percy Jackson” will start streaming on Disney+ and on Hulu the same day. New episodes will arrive weekly on Disney+ after the two-part premiere. The first episode will be available on Hulu until Jan. 31, when the finale launches on Disney+.

What time are new episodes out on Disney+?

New episodes arrive on Wednesdays at midnight, so technically Tuesday nights if you stay up late enough, on Disney+. Hulu viewers will have to continue streaming the series via Disney+ after watching the first episode on Hulu.

How many episodes are in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 1?

There are eight episodes in Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” and they correspond to the first eight chapter titles in Riordan’s “Lightning Thief” book.

Here’s the full “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” release schedule:

Disney+

Episode 1: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Wednesday, December 20

“I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Wednesday, December 20 Episode 2: “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom” – Wednesday, December 20

“I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom” – Wednesday, December 20 Episode 3: “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium” – Wednesday, December 27

“We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium” – Wednesday, December 27 Episode 4: “I Plunge to My Death” – Wednesday, January 3

“I Plunge to My Death” – Wednesday, January 3 Episode 5: “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers” – Wednesday, January 10

“A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers” – Wednesday, January 10 Episode 6: We Take a Zebra to Vegas” – Wednesday, January 17

We Take a Zebra to Vegas” – Wednesday, January 17 Episode 7: “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of” – Wednesday, January 24

“We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of” – Wednesday, January 24 Episode 8: “The Prophecy Comes True” – Wednesday, January 31

Hulu

Episode 1: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Wednesday, December 20

Who is in the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” cast?

Here’s the full main cast list:

Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson

Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase

Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood

Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Percy’s mom

Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano

Glynn Turman as Chiron or Mr. Brunner

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes

Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, or Mr. D

Toby Stephens as Poseidon

Jay Duplass as Hades

Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus

Adam Copeland as Ares

Lance Reddick as Zeus

Megan Mullally as Alecto, or Ms. Dodds

Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Son of Hermes

Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Daughter of Ares

Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit

Suzanne Cryer as Echidna

Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa

Is the show connected to the movies?

No. While there were two “Percy Jackson” movie adaptations made starring Logan Lerman, the “Percy Jackson” show is a new and different adaptation of the books, this time with author Rick Riordan’s direct involvement. He has stated that the plan is to adapt one book per season.

Watch the trailer