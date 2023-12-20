Christmas may come early for half-bloods and humans alike when “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” arrives. The adrenaline from early monster chases, curiosity about Greek mythology and moving moments of friendship await in the eight-episode first season of the “Percy Jackson” TV show, adapted from the best-selling novels by Rick Riordan.
Rounding out the trio of heroes are Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood and Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth. Guest Greek gods include Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, or Mr. D, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes and more. Creatures and monsters who will pack action into the show include Medusa, Alecto the Harpy and Echidna.
Read on for more details about the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” release schedule:
When does “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Premiere?
The show technically premieres Wednesday, Dec. 20, but the first two episodes dropped a day early on Dec. 19 at 6pm PT.
Where Is “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Streaming?
“Percy Jackson” will start streaming on Disney+ and on Hulu the same day. New episodes will arrive weekly on Disney+ after the two-part premiere. The first episode will be available on Hulu until Jan. 31, when the finale launches on Disney+.
What time are new episodes out on Disney+?
New episodes arrive on Wednesdays at midnight, so technically Tuesday nights if you stay up late enough, on Disney+. Hulu viewers will have to continue streaming the series via Disney+ after watching the first episode on Hulu.
How many episodes are in “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Season 1?
There are eight episodes in Season 1 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians,” and they correspond to the first eight chapter titles in Riordan’s “Lightning Thief” book.
Here’s the full “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” release schedule:
Disney+
- Episode 1: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Wednesday, December 20
- Episode 2: “I Become Supreme Lord of the Bathroom” – Wednesday, December 20
- Episode 3: “We Visit the Garden Gnome Emporium” – Wednesday, December 27
- Episode 4: “I Plunge to My Death” – Wednesday, January 3
- Episode 5: “A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers” – Wednesday, January 10
- Episode 6: We Take a Zebra to Vegas” – Wednesday, January 17
- Episode 7: “We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of” – Wednesday, January 24
- Episode 8: “The Prophecy Comes True” – Wednesday, January 31
Hulu
- Episode 1: “I Accidentally Vaporize My Pre-Algebra Teacher” – Wednesday, December 20
Who is in the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” cast?
Here’s the full main cast list:
- Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson
- Leah Sava Jeffries as Annabeth Chase
- Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood
- Virginia Kull as Sally Jackson, Percy’s mom
- Timm Sharp as Gabe Ugliano
- Glynn Turman as Chiron or Mr. Brunner
- Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes
- Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, or Mr. D
- Toby Stephens as Poseidon
- Jay Duplass as Hades
- Timothy Omundson as Hephaestus
- Adam Copeland as Ares
- Lance Reddick as Zeus
- Megan Mullally as Alecto, or Ms. Dodds
- Charlie Bushnell as Luke Castellan, Son of Hermes
- Dior Goodjohn as Clarisse La Rue, Daughter of Ares
- Olivea Morton as Nancy Bobofit
- Suzanne Cryer as Echidna
- Jessica Parker Kennedy as Medusa
Is the show connected to the movies?
No. While there were two “Percy Jackson” movie adaptations made starring Logan Lerman, the “Percy Jackson” show is a new and different adaptation of the books, this time with author Rick Riordan’s direct involvement. He has stated that the plan is to adapt one book per season.
