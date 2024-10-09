‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Couldn’t Watch That Season Finale Kiss: ‘I Am Not Ready for That!’

Season 3 of “Abbott Elementary” ended with a big moment for Janine and Gregory, as the pair finally kissed again — this time with some promise of a future. But Sheryl Lee Ralph, who plays Barbara Howard on the ABC series, had to shield her eyes.

Stopping by “The View” on Wednesday though, she was forced to watch the clip, though she still turned her head away after being jump-scared by it. According to the actress, no part of her wanted to see it when it happened, and no part of her wants to see the couple get romantic this season.

But that’s only because she feels like they’re her kids, and it’s weird to watch.

“When he looked at the camera, and pulled that curtain down, and then I saw them lean in and their lips touched, I was like ‘Oh my god, I don’t want to see it,’” Ralph recalled.

“Something about, you know, when you’re a mother, and then you see your kids do grown-up things. I was like ‘I am not ready for that!’”

So, while she couldn’t tease much about the upcoming season, she did say that those who don’t feel maternal or paternal instincts over Janine and Gregory will be pleased.

“Some of you are gonna be very happy in the season to come,” Ralph teased. “Others of you are gonna be like me, it’s like ‘Children, get some therapy!”

“Or find a room,” Whoopi chimed in, prompting strong agreement from Ralph.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.