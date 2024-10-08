‘The Masked Singer’: Who Is Woodpecker? Ken Jeong Thinks It’s an ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star | Exclusive Video

We know that “Abbott Elementary” is officially doing a crossover with “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” this season, but could there also be a “Masked Singer” overlap? Ken Jeong thinks so this week.

It’s “Soundtrack of My Life Night” on the Fox competition Wednesday night, and two performers are set to be unmasked from Group A. Who will they be? For now, that’s anyone’s guess.

But in TheWrap’s exclusive sneak peek at the episode, panelists Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong have their latest guesses for Woodpecker’s identity. You can watch that below.

“If I follow the clues, the burger, this actress is in ‘Good Burger 2,’” Thicke puzzles out. “And you know what? She famously wears glasses in a lot of her YouTube videos. And I think that this could be Liza Koshy.”

“Because I’ve been thinking this was probably a voice that I haven’t heard before, that maybe I’m not as familiar with,” he continues. “She could already be a star in a different format, I just haven’t caught wind of it.”

Koshy is, of course, a YouTuber-turned-actress, indeed starring in “Good Burger 2,” as well as Netflix films “Work It” and “Players.” But Jeong is leaning more toward TV, rather than movies or online.

“You know who else is a star on a different format? Quinta Brunson of ‘Abbott Elementary,’” Jeong guesses. “If you look at the clues: globe, she won the Golden Globe for Best Comedic actress for Abbott Elementary. Regina Hall was in the clue, and she presented the Golden Globe for Best Comedy to, oh, I don’t know, Quinta Brunson from ‘Abbott Elementary!’”

Whether or not either of these guesses will be accurate remains to be seen. Following Wednesday night’s elimination, one competitor will move on to the quarter finals.

“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.