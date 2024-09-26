‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

“The Masked Singer” is back on Fox for its 12th season in the US, bringing a whole new crop of celebrities, athletes and more to compete anonymously for the Golden Mask.

Last season, “High School Musical” and “Grease Live!” star Vanessa Hudgens took home the trophy as Goldfish. Of course, fans clocked her voice immediately, and she told TheWrap back in May that she “didn’t even try” to hide her voice because she knew she couldn’t.

It’s unclear if she’ll return as a guest this season, as winners often do — William Shatner popped up in the premiere to introduce a performance from panelist Rita Ora — but “The Masked Singer” tends to have quite a few surprises throughout the season.

Here’s what you need to know about season 12.

When did Season 12 premiere?

Season 12 of “The Masked Singer” kicked off on Wednesday, September 25. Leaf Sheep was the first contestant eliminated, and he was revealed to be NFL legend John Elway.

Are new episodes available to stream?

Yes, they are. You can watch the show “live” — it is, of course, pre-taped well in advance — on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, but you can stream the episode on Fox.com the following day.

“The Masked Singer” Season 12 release schedule so far

New episodes air each Wednesday on Fox, at 8 p.m. ET. However, because it kicks off in the Fall, the show often butts up against the World Series, which can change its schedule a bit.

So, here’s what we know so far:

Season 12, Episode 1 — aired Wednesday, September 25

Season 12, Episode 2 — “Footloose” night — airs Wednesday, October 2

Who are the panelists this season?

All four panelists from season 11 return for season 12, including Rita Ora, who is filling in for Nicole Scherzinger. Ora joins fellow alum Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.