‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Lead ABC Game Show Summertime Ratings Surge | Exclusive

ABC’s game shows have seen a rating boost this summer, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

“Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” “Celebrity Family Feud” and “Claim to Fame” ranked as the three most-watched game shows in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-49, with all three programs ranking in the top five game shows when it comes to total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-seven-day viewing figures.

The season premiere of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” on July 10 scored a live-plus-seven-day rating of 0.48, making it the highest rated program of the night. The Jimmy Kimmel-hosted series ranked as the No. 4 most-watched series this summer, behind only WWE on Fox, “America’s Got Talent” on NBC and ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” with its total viewers seeing a 14% uptick since last season.

The night before, the July 9 season premiere of “Celebrity Family Feud” brought in a 0.39 rating at 8 p.m., knocking out “America’s Got Talent” as the timeslot’s top entertainment program in the demo (The show made its normal timeslot debut at 8 p.m. on July 16). “Celebrity Family Feud” is also seeing year-over-year growth, with a 0.06% uptick from last season’s average.

“Claim to Fame” also debuted on July 10, and became both the highest-rated program in the 9 p.m. timeslot with a 0.35 rating, as well as the hour’s most-watched program with 2.64 million viewers.

As the network launched its new competition show, “Lucky 13,” which is cohosted by Shaquille O’Neal and Gina Rodriguez, on July 18, the show became the most-watched summer series premiere. Tallying up a live-plus-same-day rating of 0.27 and a viewership of 2.71 million, “Lucky 13” outpaced Fox’s “Quiz with Balls,” which scored a 0.25 rating and 1.51 million viewers, “The 1% Club,” which scored a 0.23 rating and a viewership of 1.47 million, and CBS’ “Real CSI: Miami,” which tallied a 0.17 rating and 2.06 million viewers.

“Lucky 13” stood as the second most-watched game show in the 9 p.m. hour — beating viewership for “Big Brother” by 18% — behind only NBC’s coverage of the RNC.

When looking at the top five game shows, ABC’s “Who Wants to be a Millionaire,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck,” “Lucky 13” and “Claim to Fame” rank within all five spots.