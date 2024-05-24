Academy Foundation Workers Approve 3-Year Union Contract

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and the Academy Foundation Workers Union (AFWU) AFSCME Local 126) have agreed to a three-year contract between the union and the Academy Foundation, AFWU and AMPAS announced on Friday.

The Academy Foundation is a section 501(c)(3) public charity that operates the Academy’s outreach and educational initiatives, including the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the Margaret Herrick Library and the Academy Film Archive. Its more than 80 workers, who include archivists, film preservationists and librarians, began the unionization process in October 2022 and were voluntarily recognized by Academy management in November of that year.

They voted unanimously this week to approve a contract that includes a wage increases of between 11% and 27% over the next three years, as well as a minimum of 3% annual wage increases.

“Our first contract signals to our bargaining unit and management that a new era at the Academy Foundation has arrived – an era of a more fair and equitable partnership with management and workers,” AFWU bargaining team member Jessi Jones said in a statement. “As we move forward, the bargaining unit will benefit from wage increases, health care and benefits stability and a system of checks and balances.”

Academy COO and Academy Foundation General Counsel Brendan Connell, Jr., added in a statement, “On behalf of Academy leadership, I am delighted that the contract that we negotiated with the Academy Foundation union was approved by its members, many of whom are long-serving employees. With this contract, joining the contracts that the Academy successfully reached in recent months with the Academy Museum union and IATSE, we are proud of the great work that happened at the bargaining table and the focus on our remarkable employees.”

In September 2023, employees at the Academy Museum also ratified a contract.

Here is the complete press release announcing the agreement:

The contract, which passed with 64 “yes” votes on May 22, includes wage increases between 11% and 27% over the next three years, as well as regular step increases. Workers will also have access to an additional four weeks of paid parental leave and an extended medical leave option. Job security benefits include protections against subcontracting and language to create more professional development opportunities.

AFWU is the second unit at the Academy to organize with AFSCME Local 126, with Academy Museum Workers United having ratified their own first contract in September 2023. According to AFWU’s mission statement, workers organized their union to ensure their voice on the job, and that the Foundation’s goal of preserving motion picture history for all communities is carried out with equity, sustainability and transparency.