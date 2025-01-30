The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is set to unveil two new exhibitions, “Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon-ho” and “Barbie to Anna Karenina: The Cinematic Worlds of Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer.” Both will debut in Spring 2025.

“These exhibitions showcase how the Academy Museum collaborates with world-renowned filmmakers to bring insight and deepened understanding to their creative processes,” Amy Homma, Academy Museum director and president, said in a Thursday statement. “I am so excited for the public to celebrate and explore the imaginations and brilliance of Bong Joon-ho, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer. These exhibitions will showcase the incredible diversity of voices, stories and cultures that have shaped the movie industry and the global film community.”

“Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon-ho” will be the first museum display dedicated to the filmmaker behind the Oscar-winning thriller, “Parasite.” Per the press release, the exhibition will trace his “creative development through his films and the films that most influenced him.” It will feature over 100 original objects, including storyboards and creature models from “Okja,” “Memories of Murder,” “The Host” and “Snowpiercer,” and will run from March 23 to Jan. 10, 2027.

As for “Barbie to Anna Karenina,” it will be an “exploration of the Oscar-nominated production design team, who collaborated to visually design the story, directorial vision and the characters on films such as “Barbie,” “Anna Karenina” and “Beauty and the Beast.” It will run from May 23 through Oct. 25, 2026.

“Through unprecedented access to materials from his personal archive, ‘Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon-ho’ invites visitors to explore his creative process through production materials and the films that most inspire him,” exhibitions curator Michelle Puetz added. “’Barbie to Anna Karenina: The Cinematic Worlds of Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer’ provides a firsthand look into the duo’s artistic vision and uniquely collaborative creative process — showcasing how they bring cinematic worlds to life, from concept to reality.”

Both new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures exhibitions open May 23.