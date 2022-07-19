ACM Awards Returning to Prime Video for 2023 Ceremony

After Amazon’s Prime Video became the first streaming service to exclusively air a major awards show with the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards this year, the two sides are doing it all over again for next year’s ceremony. The Country Music Awards will return to Prime Video and be livestreamed exclusively for a global audience in 2023, the platform announced today.

The 2023 awards show is set for Thursday, May 11, 2023. Additional details – including award submissions timeline, hosts and performers and ticket sale details – will be confirmed in the months ahead.

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Emmy Award–nominated Academy of Country Music Awards to our global audience,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “The 2022 show gave viewers an immersive, fan-first nonstop event, showcasing the ability to create dynamic experiences across Amazon even after the live show ends. We are excited to join with the Academy of Country Music and MRC for 2023 once again and to help redefine the award show experience for fans.”

The 57th annual awards, in collaboration with the Academy of Country Music and MRC, was delivered via Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Fashion, Amazon Freevee, Amazon Live and other distribution platforms. The 58th ACM Awards will be produced by MRC Live & Alternative.

Raj Kapoor, who previously worked on ACM Awards shows as well as the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and numerous Vegas music residencies, will serve as executive producer. Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside serves as executive producer for the Academy of Country Music.

“The Academy is proud to extend our relationship with Amazon to once again deliver the ACM Awards live to a global audience on Prime Video,” said Whiteside. “The March 2022 show was a defining moment for the ACM and a huge step forward for country music, allowing audiences around the world to see their favorite artists perform live and be recognized for their excellence. We can’t wait to take the show to a new level for fans with an exciting new venue and integrated partnership with the Dallas Cowboys.”

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, which will be held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, will mark a return to Texas for the first time since the landmark 50th ACM Awards, which took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington in 2015. It will mark the first awards show to take place at Ford Center.

“This was a paradigm shift for the Academy of Country Music Awards to move to streaming in its 57th year and we owe its success to the impressive team at Amazon who unlocked tremendous value across their services,” said MRC Live & Alternative President Adam Stotsky. “We are excited to name Raj Kapoor as Executive Producer and to deliver an immersive experience that continues to unlock a powerful value proposition for artists and consumers alike and presents country music in a new and different way on a global stage.”

“Country is a cornerstone of Amazon Music,” said Ryan Redington, VP of music industry at Amazon Music. “This year’s event paved the way for an incredibly powerful, cross-Amazon collaboration for one of the biggest country music moments of the year and we look forward to expanding to new heights in celebration of the 2023 nominees.”

The 2022 show was hosted by Dolly Parton with co-hosts Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett. The Academy’s highest honor, Entertainer of the Year, was awarded to Miranda Lambert, who became the most-awarded artist in ACM Award history this past ceremony with 37 total wins.