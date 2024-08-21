Adam Sandler Shares the ‘Worst Part’ About Appearing on Talk Shows: ‘I’ve Always Got It on My Mind’

Adam Sandler shared the “worst part” about appearing on live talk shows is figuring out how to get situated in his seat.

“I’ve just always got it on my mind. I’m like if I lean this way, the guts,” Sandler told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” Tuesday night. Fallon was asking Sandler how his family was doing when the actor-comedian lost focus.

“It’s always great to see ya, welcome back to the ‘Tonight Show.’ How’s everyone doing? How’s the fam?” Fallon inquired.

“Well, everybody’s all right. I’m just a … Uh, yeah,” Sandler said before abruptly breaking away from the convo to ponder how he was sitting.

“You know what the worst part of doing a show, is whenever you sit in a chair and your gut’s hanging over. I literally haven’t figured out the right way to sit. Goddamnit, all right. F—k, all right,” Sandler explained. When Fallon confirmed that he “looks good” from his point of view, Sandler finally shared that his family is doing well.

After opening up about his daughter, Sadie Sandler, going to college and remembering his early beginnings busking as a rising comic, Sandler shared new details about “Happy Gilmore 2,” including a confirmation that Travis Kelce’s cameo in the flick is actually happening.

“So many of the golfers are being nice and are going to be a part of it and all,” Sandler said before teasing Kelce’s role. “Travis, he mentioned it, and so we have a nice somethin’ for Travis. He’s going to come by. He’s, very nice guy. You guys would love ’em in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud and he’s so funny.”

Checking in on how prepared Sandler is to reprise his character, Fallon then asked if he’s practiced Happy Gilmore’s iconic golf swing from the film. The actor-comedian has, but he took a bit a tumble while doing so.

“I did it, you know I have to practice. You know you have to hop skip and a hit, and I did it recently,” Sandler explained. It seems simple, and I tried it out and I fell. I laid there for a while and somebody brought me a lemonade, and I just kind of laid down on the ground drinking the lemonade for a while. But I’ll be ready — when it’s time to shoot, I’m a gamer.”

For now, there are no details about a release date for “Happy Gilmore 2,” but Sandler said he and his writing partner Tim Hurley are overjoyed with the progress of the script so far.

“It’s good,” Sandler said. “We worked hard on the script, man. We didn’t want to let anyone down … Me and my buddy Tim Herlihy, we came up with the idea, we’re really excited about it; we wrote our asses off.”