Adam Sandler Returns With New Netflix Comedy Special in August | Video

Nearly six years after the release of his last comedy special, Adam Sandler is returning to Netflix with “Adam Sandler: Love You.” The comedy special directed by “Good Time” and “Uncut Gems” co-director Josh Safdie will premiere globally on the streamer Aug. 27.

The first trailer for the special shows Sandler in a surprisingly intimate theater rather than a large arena. After joking with the audience a bit, he gets down to the brass tacks of what everyone can expect.

“Anyway, I talk a lot and then I sing and then we do a bunch of s–t. All right, so here it goes,” Sandler says.

The ever-moving camera then cuts between Sandler onstage with mic in hand, closeups of him signing shirts and a car driving away as its being chased by a crowd of people. “We’ve lost control,” Sandler says as a dog appears from backstage and happily greets the audience. Watch the full trailer below.

“Adam Sandler: Love You” marks Safdie’s directorial debut in the comedy special space. Barry Bernardi, Robert Digby John Irwin serve as executive producers for the special with Sandler, Safdie, Ronald Bronstein, Eli Bush, Dan Bulla, Carter Hambley, Brian Robinson, Joseph Vecsey, Judit Maull, Eli Thomas and Perry Sachs serving as producers. The special comes is A Happy Madison production of a Central Picture.

Sandler’s previous comedy special also debuted on Netflix. Released in 2018, “Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh” was the comedian’s first special since 1996. The special was widely praised by critics, earning a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes. It also secured Sandler a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

Ever since 2015, Sandler and Netflix have had a strong partnership. “The Ridiculous 6” was the first in a four movie partnership between the comedy star and the streamer. In the years since, Sandler has starred in Netflix originals such as “The Do-Over,” “Sandy Wexler,” “The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected),” “The Week Of,” the first and second “Murder Mystery,” “Hubie Halloween,” “Hustle,” “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” “Leo” and “Spaceman.” He’s also produced several movies for the streamer through his production company, Happy Madison Productions.