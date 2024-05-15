‘Happy Gilmore 2’ and New Kathryn Bigelow Film Set at Netflix

Netflix announced that it will be releasing a sequel to Adam Sandler’s 90s comedy classic “Happy Gilmore,” along with a new film from “The Hurt Locker” Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow.

“Happy Gilmore 2,” which was announced during the company’s upfronts presentation Wednesday, will see Sandler return as the failed hockey player who finds a new calling in golf after his powerful slap shot allows him to drive spectacular tee shots on the golf course.

Christopher McDonald is also set to return in the film as Happy’s rival, Shooter McGavin, whom Happy faces in a head-to-head golf showdown to win the money to save his grandmother’s home.

Bigelow’s film, which is currently untitled, will be the 12th film of the director’s career and the first since her 2017 film “Detroit,” which recounts the killing of three Black teens at the hands of Detroit police during the 12th Street riots in 1967.

Her upcoming film, according to Puck News, will be an apocalyptic thriller about the White House scrambling upon news that a ballistic missile is headed towards the United States. Noah Oppenheim, writer of “The Maze Runner,” is set to pen the script.

In 2010, Bigelow became the first woman to receive the Academy Award for Best Director and also received the Best Picture Oscar as a producer on “The Hurt Locker,” which stars Jeremy Renner as a member of a U.S. Army bomb defusal unit in Iraq. She later received another pair of Best Picture and Best Director nominations for “Zero Dark Thirty,” a dramatization about the manhunt for Osama bin Laden.