After some speculation online, Adrien Brody is setting the record the straight that he was not banned from “Saturday Night Live” after his controversial monologue during which he attempted a Jamaican accent to introduce reggae musician Sean Paul.

While chatting with Vulture, “The Brutalist” star said “SNL” never formally banned him, but mentioned that the sketch comedy series hasn’t offered him an invitation back.

“I also have never been invited back on,” Brody said. “So I don’t know what to tell you.”

Brody’s remarks come the infamous performance cycled through everyone’s social media algorithms over the weekend, with some stating the actor was banned from the show because he went “off-script.”

“The way Adrien Brody can’t even go on SNL as part of his Oscar campaign because he’s banned from ever appearing again after going off-script and doing this nonsense,” an X user wrote, including a video of moment, which happened May 10, 2003.

At the time, Brody, who was born in New York City, used an exaggerated Jamaican accent while wearing a tank top, a wristband with the colors of the Rastafarian movement and a wig of locs and/or dreadlocs. Brody takes responsibility for pitching the idea to the “SNL” team, but said he first performed it for “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels during dress rehearsal. Production provided Brody with his outfit.

“I think Lorne wasn’t happy with me embellishing a bit, but they allowed me to … I thought that was a safe space to do that, weirdly,”Brody explained, adding that the skit was one of the concepts he’d suggested. “They were all literally agape from me pitching.”

On Sunday, Brody took home his first Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama for starring as a Hungarian architect László Tóth in “The Brutalist.”

