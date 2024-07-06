Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield-Starring ‘After the Hunt’ Starts Production

The Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield thriller “After the Hunt” has entered production, according to a pair of photos shared on Instagram by Ayo Edebiri. The actress hashtagged the post #NotAStory after Luca Guadagnino seemed to request Edebiri post the photo on her grid (hence the hashtag), not to her Instagram Stories, according to a text from the director she also shared.

The enthusiastic Guadagnino also noted that he’d sent the photo to Roberts.

Amazon MGM acquired the rights to the film in March. Writer Nora Garrett will also serve as executive producer on the movie, which stars Julia Roberts as a college professor whose life is thrown into chaos after a student makes an accusation against one of her colleagues.

Andrew Garfield and Chloë Sevigny also star. The movie marks Guadagnino’s followup to his acclaimed “Challengers,” though his film “Queer” is also set for release this year.

While promoting the newest season of “The Bear” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in mid-June, Edebiri also recently revealed that her childhood home was almost used as a filming location for “The Departed.”

“There was like a knock on our door one day, and me and my dad were heading out to piano lessons,” Edebiri recalled. “And it was somebody, and they were like ‘Hey, we’re about to film this Martin Scorsese movie, how would you feel about letting us use your house?’”

Edebiri said that her father didn’t believe the person in question and laughed the request off. “You see a working immigrant man with a house, and you want to steal the house?” Edebiri recalled her father saying. “You want to come inside the house, take my keys, take the deed and take my family? Nice try.”