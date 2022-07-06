Former New York Times journalist Alex Berenson, who was suspended from Twitter after violating their misinformation policies in August 2021, has been reinstated on the social media platform.

He tweeted his return, writing “Shady’s back. Tell a friend. For the full story of my reinstatment, including @Twitter’s acknowledgment of error, see my Substack.”

Shady's back.



Tell a friend.



For the full story of my reinstatment, including @Twitter's acknowledgment of error, see my Substack.https://t.co/SgXfocIFiQ — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) July 6, 2022

His latest tweet since regaining his account follows the trend of his questioning of the dangers of COVID-19 and the success of vaccines.

“Don’t think of it as a vaccine. Think of it – at best – as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed IN ADVANCE OF ILLNESS,” he wrote. “And we want to mandate it? Insanity.”

On his Substack blog, “Unreported Truths,” Berenson said he couldn’t comment further beyond the official statement that “the parties have come to a mutually acceptable resolution. I have been reinstated. Twitter has acknowledged that my tweets should have not led to my suspension at that time.”

One tweet that put Berenson in the spotlight included his denouncement of the projection that half a million of the United States population would die from COVID-19 by Spring 2021.

“I don’t normally tweet my @FoxNews appearances but this one is vital: @IHME_UW [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] has been wrong over and over — why would anyone credit or repeat its projection of 500,000 US #Covid deaths by spring?” Berenson wrote last October.

The American COVID-19 death toll clocked in at over 525,000 before springtime last year, surpassing IMHE’s projection.

Elon Musk — who is still in talks of buying Twitter — asked Berenson to explain more, but Berenson responded to him saying the settlement wouldn’t allow him to.