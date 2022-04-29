We've Got Hollywood Covered
Roger Stone Rejoins Twitter, Brags About It, and Is Swiftly Re-Banned

”I look forward to whoever made the decision to suspend my account getting fired. Attn: Elon Musk,“ Stone later said

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 27: Roger Stone arrives for the Conservative Political Action Conference held in the Hyatt Regency on February 27, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. Begun in 1974, CPAC brings together conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders to discuss issues important to them. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Self-described GOP “dirty-trickster” Roger Stone couldn’t contain his glee over re-joining Twitter – nor could he enjoy it for very long.

The longtime Donald Trump ally, whose felony obstruction convictions were vacated via presidential pardon, created the Twitter account @RogerStoneUSA this week, hoping to ride the wave of conservative retrenching after the platform agreed to sell to Elon Musk.

“Well bitches I’m back on Twitter,” he bragged on Telegram early Thursday. “I’m anxious to see how strong Elon Musk’s commitment to free speech is.”

Thing is, Musk doesn’t “own” Twitter quite yet.

Six hours later, Stone – permanently banned from Twitter in 2017 for threatening posts aimed at CNN anchors (and others) – was right back on the outside looking in.

“The account referenced was permanently suspended for violations of the Twitter Rules, specifically our ban evasion policy,” Twitter told The Daily Beast.

“I posted a new account to prove a point,” Stone later told TDB. “I look forward to whoever made the decision to suspend my account getting fired. Attn: Elon Musk.”

Stone shouldn’t be surprised, as his brand of strident trolling can’t even get a pass on Trump’s new Truth Social app – where his posts have already been flagged for “sensitive content” (in this case, something-something “radical Islam”).

Maybe the problem isn’t Roger Stone … but Roger’s tone.

