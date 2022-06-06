Elon Musk Threatens to Kill Twitter Deal, Claims Company Is ‘Actively Resisting’ Requests for Spam Account Data

Elon Musk says Twitter is “actively resisting” his efforts to investigate how much of its user base is made up of spam-bots – an ongoing bugaboo that could ultimately be grounds for terminating the proposed sale, according to a letter the Tesla CEO sent to Twitter on Monday morning.

“Based on Twitter’s behavior to date, and the company’s latest correspondence in particular, Mr. Musk believes the company is actively resisting and thwarting his information rights (and the company’s corresponding obligations) under the merger agreement,” the letter reads.

“This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement.”

The letter was issued by the lawfirm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meager & Flom on behalf of Musk. In the weeks since Musk assembled the financing for his attempted takeover of Twitter, Musk has repeatedly hammered at the spam-bot issue, saying last month that the sale was “on hold” until he gets more clarity.

The deal was lining up to close later this year, subject to the approval of Twitter stockholders and regulators. Musk has secured $25.5 billion of fully committed debt and margin loan financing and is providing approximately $21.0 billion as an equity commitment.

This story is developing …