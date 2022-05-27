Elon Musk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Elon Musk attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Shareholder Lawsuit Accuses Elon Musk and Twitter of Late Disclosures, False Statements and Market Manipulation

by | May 27, 2022 @ 8:57 AM

Complaint claims Musk’s late disclosure saved him $156 million

Twitter shareholders are suing Twitter and Elon Musk over the late disclosure of several facts relating to the acquisition, as well as Musk’s tweets presenting false statements and manipulating the stock market.

In a class action lawsuit filed by shareholder William Heresniak on Wednesday in the Northern District of California, the complaint claims Musk and Twitter are violating California corporations code in the ongoing acquisition expected to close later this year. This adds to another shareholder’s lawsuit filed in April over Musk’s late disclosure of his stake in Twitter. Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has a pending deal to buy the social media company for $44 billion but recently said the acquisition was on hold.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Twitter to Pay $150 Million for Violating User Data Privacy in Settlement With FTC and DOJ
elon musk

Elon Musk Adds $6.25 Billion to Twitter Bid, Boosting Funding to $33.5 Billion
Elon Musk, Gwynne Shotwell

SpaceX President Dismisses Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Elon Musk as ‘False’

Clubhouse Has Peaked: Android Signups Plummet 86% Since Last Year | Chart
012022-Media-Merger-Artwork

This Year’s Tech Deals Near $300 Billion, Boosted by Microsoft and Twitter Buys | Charts
elon musk

Elon Musk Just Made a Crude Joke About His Sexual Misconduct Scandal Because of Course He Did

Elon Musk Accused of Exposing Himself to SpaceX Employee and Requesting Sexual Favors￼

From Connected TVs to Netflix: The Biggest Trends From NewFronts | PRO Insight

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Cuts Off Guest Linking GOP to Buffalo Shooter: ‘We’re Gonna Let Them Adjudicate That’ (Video)

Elon Musk Vows to Vote Republican, Calls Democrats ‘The Party of Division and Hate’
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says Deal ‘Cannot Move Forward’ Until Twitter Proves Number of Spam Bots, Fake Accounts