Alex Cooper Sets $125 Million Multiyear Deal With SiriusXM After Spotify Exit

Alex Cooper has a new home in SiriusXM. The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host and producer inked an extensive, $125 million multiyear deal with SiriusXM that features “a comprehensive programming development strategy for exclusive content.” Rollout begins in 2025.

TheWrap previously reported that Cooper’s team was aiming for a deal in the range of $100 million. Cooper’s three-year deal with Spotify in 2021 was for $60 million, but that podcast giant opted not to renew Cooper’s deal after it was up, keeping with Spotify’s trend of eschewing many of the expensive megadeals it made in the past.

The deal with SiriusXM brings the company’s exclusive advertising and distribution rights, content, events, and more for Alex Cooper’s flagship podcast, as well as Unwell’s popular lineup of shows, to the audio entertainment company.

As part of the deal, SiriusXM Media, the company’s advertising division, has also secured exclusive global ad sales rights to the video and audio editions of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast hosted by Cooper as well as Unwell Network’s complete slate of current and future shows, including “Hot Mess With Alix Earle,” “Pretty Lonesome With Madeline Argy,” “Boyfriend Material With Harry Jowsey” and “In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele.”

“Call Her Daddy” and the Unwell Network will remain available on Spotify.

Cooper is the most listened-to female podcaster in the world and recently hosted an Olympics show for NBC during the Paris games. The 29-year-old launched “Call Her Daddy” in 2018 and the podcast was distributed by Barstool Sports until the Spotify deal.

The move comes on the heels of SiriusXM snatching up the popular podcast “Smartless” from Wondery for $100 million.

“I am beyond excited to work with SiriusXM,” Alex Cooper said in a statement. “The Daddy Gang will always be my top priority, and with SiriusXM we will continue to find new ways to evolve and provide my listeners the best experience. The Daddy Gang wants more, so we’re getting ready to give them more … I can’t wait for this new chapter to begin.”

“Alex’s fearless, unfiltered approach, where no topic is off the table, has created a passionate and dedicated fanbase that is unmatched in podcasting and perfectly aligns with the content that SiriusXM subscribers have come to love and expect from us,” said Scott Greenstein, President, and Chief Content Officer at SiriusXM. “SiriusXM is the perfect home for Alex to continue her amazing growth trajectory, with our unique ability to introduce her and her growing roster of standout talent to new listeners, as well as super-serve her core fans with new content. Alex is the voice of a new generation, and I can’t wait to see what we do together in the years to come.”