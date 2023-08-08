“Call Her Daddy” host and executive producer Alex Cooper announced the launch of production banner The Unwell Network, a subsidiary of the Gen Z media company Trending from Cooper and ACE Entertainment CEO Matt Kaplan.

Cooper also announced content creation deal with social media stars Alix Earle and Madeline Argy for the new venture. Cooper and Kaplan started Trending in June the mission to feature a wide range of scripted and unscripted content.

The Unwell Network will “act as a platform for this generation’s unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation,” according to statement from the company.

Cooper, who’s grown into Spotify’s No. 1 female podcast with “Call Her Daddy,” will now produce the show under The Unwell Network’s banner.

“I have an uncommon and amazing relationship with my audience,” Cooper said in a statement. “We have this connection and bond built upon trust that’s allowed us to cover all sorts of topics in a way that isn’t exclusive or intrusive.”

Cooper continued, “We live in a world where we are inundated with content, but The Unwell Network will be the source everyone can go to for unique perspectives exploring what’s top of mind today for this generation.”

According to the release, the network will produce content for the “most sought-after creators and talent across pop-culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more.”

The Unwell Network’s first signings include Earle, a top TikTok influencer and creator, and UK social media personality Argy. Collectively, Earle and Argy have over 10 million followers on TikTok. The two will work directly with the network and Cooper to “develop a variety of multi-platform concepts and projects.”

This is the “first of many creators in the Unwell Network’s family,” said Cooper. Earle and Argy, “both have a unique presence that captivates an audience, but I love how they approach content in very different ways.”

“I feel honored to be at a place in my career where I can pass along knowledge and advice for a new generation of creators to flourish,” Cooper added.

The network additionally announced its first executive hire, Moorea Mongelli, who will serve as Unwell’s first President. Previously, Mongelli served as Studio71’s senior director of podcast operations.

“I’m thrilled to launch the Unwell Network with Alex and Matt,” Mongelli said. “We’ve curated a slate of hosts we know will transform long form content as we know it.”

“I’m ready to get my hands dirty,” Mongelli added.