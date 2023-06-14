‘Call Her Daddy’ Host Alex Cooper, ACE Entertainment Founder Matt Kaplan Launch Gen Z-Focused Media Venture

“Call Her Daddy” host and executive producer Alex Cooper and ACE Entertainment founder and CEO Matt Kaplan are teaming up to launch a new media venture centered on Gen Z.

The company, known as Trending, will feature “scripted and unscripted content, podcasts, digital media, touring and other Gen-Z focused endeavors,” per a press release. Kaplan said that that the company will bring together “ACE’s production and financing expertise with Alex’s ability to engage this influential community to curate new experiences.”

“Every day I interact with countless young people who push the boundaries behind the stereotypes and misconceptions we often hear about Gen Z,” Cooper added. “Gen Z is the revolutionary voice of a new generation. Their voices and opinions should be supported with content designed for them in ways that are unique to their values, interests, and passions.”

Cooper, whose show has amassed millions of listeners per episode and is Spotify’s number one podcast for women, saw her career take off in 2018 with an episode titled “An Abortion Story,” which examined the reality women are facing in the fight to preserve autonomy over their bodies.

Since then, Cooper has explored a wide range of topics, including culture, health and relationships, with guests including Jane Fonda, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christina Aguilera, John Mayer, Brazilian pop superstar Anitta, Madison Beer, Lil Dicky, John Legend, Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine, and Chelsea Handler, among others.

Additionally, the Philly-bred entrepreneur launched a merchandise line, with other business endeavors in the pipeline.

Kaplan’s credits include “XO Kitty,” the “To All the Boys I’ve Love Before” franchise, “The Perfect Date,” and “Hello Goodbye and Everything In Between,” “Before I Fall” starring Zoey Deutch, and “The Lazarus Effect” with Olivia Wilde and Mark Duplass.

ACE is also behind the Nickelodeon TV reboot of “Are You Afraid of the Dark,” which premiered its third season in July 2022, and has projects in development with Netflix, Disney+ and Peacock.

ACE finances and produces five films per year, including the upcoming the Netflix release “Love at First Sight” starring Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy; “Love in Taipei” premiering on Paramount+ and starring Ross Butler, Nico Hiraga, and Ashley Liao; “Time Cut” starring Madison Bailey and Antonia Gentry; “A Cuban Girls Guide to Tea and Tomorrow” starring Maia Reficco, Kit Connor and Kate del Castillo; and “I Wish You All The Best,” written and directed by Tommy Dorfman starring Cole Sprouse, Alexandra Daddario, and Corey Fogelmanis.