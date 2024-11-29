Alexis Ohanian, Reddit Co-Founder, Has Thyroid Partially Removed After Cancer Scare

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian had half of his thyroid removed after learning a biopsy of some “suspicious nodules” indicated they’d “very likely turn cancerous.”

Ohanian, who has been married to retired tennis legend Serena Williams since 2017, shared a hospital selfie to Instagram on Thanksgiving in which he wrote, “After tracking some suspicious nodules on my thyroid for the last four years, I recently got half of it surgically removed.”

He went on to explain, “The nodules were getting bigger and the latest biopsy revealed they’d very likely turn cancerous. My mom had breast cancer around this age (41) and then ultimately died from brain cancer a decade or so later. I hate cancer.”

Ohanian made the decision to undergo surgery because, “I wasn’t going to take any chances.” He added, “The surgery was smooth and I’m extra grateful this Thanksgiving because I got the call this morning that my now-removed-half-of-thyroid was indeed full of some gnarly nodules that were very likely to become cancerous.”

He griped that the worst part is “not being able to lift for two weeks but big fella will be back at it next week.” He added that he took his two daughters, Alexis and Adira, to Disney World this week.

He advised his “fellow men” to “make those doctor’s appointments — especially if y’all are dads.”

Ohanian made headlines along with Flavor Flav during the 2024 Olympics when he volunteered to help pay Olympian Veronica Fraley’s rent after she tweeted that she was struggling to make the payment. He tweeted at the time, “C’mon now! I’ll split it with @flavorflav,” and later shared that he’d given Fraley $7,760.

He resigned from the Reddit board in 2020.