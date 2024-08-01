Flavor Flav, Alexis Ohanian Step Up to Pay Struggling Olympian Discus Thrower’s Rent: ‘I Gotchu’

Flavor Flav and Alexis Ohanian volunteered to help pay an Olympian’s rent after she tweeted that she’s struggling to make the payment on time.

The kind deed happened on Thursday when track and filed discus thrower Veronica Fraley tweeted about her financial frustrations as she heads into her Olympic games.

“I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent my school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything) enough to buy new cars and houses,” Fraley wrote.

In response, the iconic hype man said he’s got her covered.

“I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow. LETZ GO,!!!” Flav wrote.

Following suit, the Reddit cofounder chimed saying he’d “split” the costs with Flavor Flav. He tech giant then asked for the handle to Fraley’s CashApp, which a money transfer application.

“Got you!” Ohanian wrote in a quoted tweet over Fraley’s original post. He then responded with a screenshot showing that he sent Fraley $7,760.

After the internet took notice of the two’s generous acts, Flav shared that he wanted to help and keeps to his promises.

“Man of my word,!!! This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am,” Flavor Flav said.

Fraley is set to compete in Group B of Women’s Discus Throw on Friday where she will take on athletes from Cuba, Nigeria, Germany, Portugal and more. In a followup post, Fraley clarified the statements she made about her school and the financial support she receives.

“Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance,” Fraley wrote. “That’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!”

