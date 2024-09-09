Ali Wong Standup Special ‘Single Lady’ Lands October Premiere Date at Netflix

Ali Wong is returning to Netflix with her latest standup special, “Single Lady.” The upcoming event will premiere globally on the streamer Oct. 8.

Filmed during the Netflix Is a Joke Fest 2024 at the The Wiltern Theatre, this special will see the comedian open up about her post-divorce life and quest for love. Wong filed for divorce from her ex-husband Justin Hakuta in December of 2023. In addition to starring in the special, Wong will direct and executive produce “Single Lady” alongside John Irwin.

This will mark Wong’s fourth standup special with the streamer. Wong and Netflix first began their relationship in 2016 with “Baby Cobra.” That was then followed by 2018’s “Hard Knock Wife” and 2022’s “Don Wong.”

Outside of her standup, the comedian has also starred in several Netflix projects including the critically-acclaimed and award-winning “Beef,” which secured Emmy wins for both Steven Yeun and Wong. She also starred in Netflix’s animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie,” which originated on the streamer before moving to Adult Swim, the 2019 romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe,” the children’s series “Ask the StoryBots” and the adult animated comedies “Big Mouth” and “Human Resources.” Looking to the future, Wong is set to star as the titular role in the upcoming “Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld,” an animated supernatural-action series from Echo Wu.

So far, Wong has earned the most recognition for her role in “Beef,” a series created by director Lee Sung Jin that saw Wong as both its star and executive producer. That series earned Wong a BAFTA, two Golden Globes and a TCA Award in addition to the aforementioned Emmys. Wong was also nominated for an Emmy in 2022 for her standup special “Don Wong.”

Wong is one of seven standup comedians Netflix previously announced would be launching new specials on its platform. The others are Bert Kreischer, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jo Koy and Michelle Buteau.