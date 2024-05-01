Seven new comedy specials are coming to Netflix following the Netflix Is a Joke Festival. New performances from Ali Wong, Bert Kreischer, Deon Cole, Fortune Feimster, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Jo Koy and Michelle Buteau are all expected to come to the streamer soon, Netflix announced on Wednesday.

This announcement kicks off the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, which takes place in Los Angeles and runs from now until May 12.

One of these upcoming specials has already been taped. Koy’s upcoming special was recorded in November of 2023 at The Kings Theater in Brooklyn, N.Y. This will mark Koy’s fifth special with Netflix following 2022’s “Live From The Los Angeles Forum,” 2019’s “Comin’ In Hot,” 2017’s “Live From Seattle” and his 2020 variety special “In His Elements.”

Two of the specials are set to take place during the actual Netflix festival. Wong’s special will be taped on May 4 during her residency at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, Calif. A longtime mainstay for the streamer, Wong’s previous specials have included 2022’s “Don Wong,” 2018’s “Hard Knock Wife” and 2016’s “Baby Cobra.” She’s also known for starring in the Emmy-winning “Beef” alongside Steven Yeun and for starring in “Always Be My Maybe.”

Cole’s new special will also be taped at the festival. Specifically, the show will be taped on May 2 at the Los Angeles Theater in Los Angeles, Calif. Following 2022’s “Charleen’s Boy” and 2019’s “Cole Hearted,” this will mark Cole’s third special for the streamer.

As for the rest, they’re set to be filmed later this year. Kreischer’s new special will be the first of his previously announced two-special deal. It’s set to tape at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Fla., on July 5 – 7. Previously, Kreischer has released three specials for Netflix, including 2023’s “Razzle Dazzle,” 2020’s “Hello Big Boy,” and 2018’s “Secret Time.” Kreischer also starred and produced the 2016 movie “The Machine,” which is based on his standup set.

The first of two upcoming specials from Iglesias is set to be filmed at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla., from July 12 – 14. Iglesias has long been a major comedian for Netflix, thanks to peromances like “One Show Fits All” (2019) and “I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry” (2016) and “Stadium Fluffy.” The latter special made history when Iglesias became the first comedian to perform at and sell out the largest MLB stadium in the U.S. The comedian is also the star and executive producer of Netflix’s multi-cam sitcom “Mr. Iglesias.”

Buteau’s special is set to tape at Radio City Music Hall this summer. This will mark the comedian’s second Netflix special following 2020’s “Welcome to Buteaupia.” She also serves as the executive producer, writer and star of the Netflix original “Survival of the Thickest” and hosts the reality competition series “The Circle” as well as the food competition series “Barbecue Showdown”

Finally, Feimster is set to launch a new special this year, though when and where it’s being taped has yet to be released. This will mark her third special with Netflix after 2022’s “Good Fortune” and 2020’s “Sweet & Salty.” Feimster is also part of Netflix’s “Standout: An LGBTQ+ Celebration” and the action comedy “FUBAR.”