Amazon to Expand Prime Video Ads to Brazil, India, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand in 2025

Amazon Ads is expanding Prime Video’s limited advertisements to new markets in 2025, including Brazil, India, Japan, the Netherlands and New Zealand.

The move, which was announced during the tech giant’s unBoxed 2024 event, comes as the service’s ad-supported tier is already available in Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. Subscribers can also switch to an ad-free experience for an additional monthly fee.

“We’re excited to offer more brands, in more countries, the opportunity to engage with Prime Video audiences alongside award-winning series and movies, fan favorite titles, and live sports in 2025,” Amazon Ads global ad sales vice president Alan Moss said in a statement. “Since we introduced Prime Video ads earlier this year, we have been able to help brands and advertisers achieve full-funnel business results thanks to the differentiated value we offer across our premium content, reach, first-party signals, and innovative ad tech.”

At its inaugural upfront in New York City earlier this year, Amazon raked in over 1.8 billion in advertiser commitments. The ad-supported option comes as the major streamers have been looking to accelerate their growth and improve their economics – with moves into more international markets playing an increasingly larger role in that effort.

Prime Video costs $8.99 per month as a standalone app, and is also available to Prime members who pay the company $14.99 per month (or $139 per year) to get free shipping on products and other perks.

Its expansive slate of original series films includes “Reacher,” “The Lord of Rings: The Rings of Power,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “Fallout,” “Road House,” and “The Idea of You,” as well as licensed movies and series, content from other services made accessible as an add-on subscription, movies and series available to rent or buy and FAST live linear channels.

The service has an average monthly ad-supported reach of more than 200 million global customers, including 115 million in the U.S.