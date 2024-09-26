Amazon Sees Over $1.8 Billion in Video Ad Sales During Upfronts

The commercials will run during Prime programs like Thursday Night Football as well as on Freevee and Twitch

amazon-prime-video-ad-tier
Analysts with Morgan Stanley estimate a potential AVOD offering from the tech giant could generate $4.8 billion in annual revenue by 2025 (Getty Images)

Amazon has secured more than $1.8 billion in ad revenue for its streaming services next year — topping the tech company’s internal expectations.

The ad sales, which were just locked in during the recent upfront market for 2025, includes commercials that’ll run during Amazon’s Thursday Night Football games. Beyond Prime Video, its linchpin service, Amazon also owns Freevee, its free, ad-supported streaming service, as well as Twitch, its popular live streaming platform.

The Information was the first to report the news. Amazon declined to comment to TheWrap on the news.

Sam Altman
Read Next
OpenAI's Sam Altman Worked for 'Love' – Now He'll Make $10.5 Billion

Amazon started putting ads on Prime Video earlier this year. The service costs $8.99 per month as a standalone app, and is also available to Prime members who pay the company $14.99 per month (or $139 per year) to get free shipping on products and other perks.

Ad sales are an increasingly important part of Amazon’s video business. Starting next year, Amazon will streaming NBA games, as part of the league’s recent $76 billion deal with the company, Disney, and NBC. Amazon’s push into live sports also includes a deal to stream NASCAR races starting in 2025.

Sean Burch

Tech and business reporter • sean@thewrap.com • @SeanB44  

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.