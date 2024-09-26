Amazon Sees Over $1.8 Billion in Video Ad Sales During Upfronts

Amazon has secured more than $1.8 billion in ad revenue for its streaming services next year — topping the tech company’s internal expectations.

The ad sales, which were just locked in during the recent upfront market for 2025, includes commercials that’ll run during Amazon’s Thursday Night Football games. Beyond Prime Video, its linchpin service, Amazon also owns Freevee, its free, ad-supported streaming service, as well as Twitch, its popular live streaming platform.

The Information was the first to report the news. Amazon declined to comment to TheWrap on the news.

Amazon started putting ads on Prime Video earlier this year. The service costs $8.99 per month as a standalone app, and is also available to Prime members who pay the company $14.99 per month (or $139 per year) to get free shipping on products and other perks.

Ad sales are an increasingly important part of Amazon’s video business. Starting next year, Amazon will streaming NBA games, as part of the league’s recent $76 billion deal with the company, Disney, and NBC. Amazon’s push into live sports also includes a deal to stream NASCAR races starting in 2025.