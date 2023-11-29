NASCAR has reached a new seven-year media rights agreement with Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Prime Video and TNT Sports to deliver live coverage of its 38 Cup Series races starting in 2025 and extending through the 2031 season.

“The media landscape is rapidly evolving, with new distribution platforms providing more options to the consumer than ever before,” Brian Herbst, NASCAR senior vice president of media and productions, said in a statement. “This is the right mix of media partners to promote and deliver content around our sport — positioning NASCAR for growth across different mediums and giving our fans uninterrupted access on the established platforms that they are already using. We are excited to work with this best-in-class group of media companies to deliver the best of NASCAR racing and the excitement of live sports to our fans.”

Financial terms of these agreements were not disclosed.

Fox Sports will carry 14 NASCAR Cup Series races, including practice and qualifying for the Busch Light Clash, Daytona 500 and NASCAR All-Star Race as well as exclusive rights for the entire 23-race NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule from 2025 through 2031.

As in previous years, NASCAR Cup Series races will appear on both Fox and FS1 with all NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races on FS1.

NBC Sports will air the final 14 races of the season culminating with the Cup Series Championship Race. The agreement will feature a mix of races and content on NBC, USA Network and Peacock in 2025-2031.

Meanwhile, Prime Video will exclusively stream five NASCAR Cup Series races as part of the streaming service’s first foray into live motorsports. It will also offer exclusive coverage of practice and qualifying for the first half of the NASCAR Cup Series season (excluding The Clash, Daytona 500 and All-Star races).

The streamer is also working with NASCAR Studios on an upcoming Garage 56 documentary. All NASCAR races, qualifying, practices, and other content will be available to Prime members in the U.S.

TNT Sports will stream the next five NASCAR Cup Series races live on the B/R Sports Add-On on Max, along with the return of live race telecasts on TNT for the first time since 2014. All second-half practice and qualifying events will be simulcast on Max and truTV. Bleacher Report will also feature NASCAR content across its social, digital and mobile platforms.

Additionally, The CW Network will become the exclusive home of the NASCAR Xfinity Series beginning in 2025 and extending through the 2031 season with 33 live races, along with practice and qualifying events each weekend.

All Xfinity Series races and ancillary content will be fully produced by NASCAR Productions in close collaboration with The CW Network and will include additional viewing opportunities on The CW’s digital platforms.