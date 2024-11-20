Prime Video to Debut Nick Cannon’s Gifting Game Show ‘Amazon Wish List Games’ in November | Exclusive

The holiday game show featuring real Amazon customers and their actual Amazon wish lists premieres Wednesday

Wish List Games
Nick Cannon and Lele Pons hosting "Wish List Games" (Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Prepare for some gamified corporate synergy — Prime Video’s newest game show “Wish List Games” debuts Wednesday, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The five-episode holiday special event is hosted by Nick Cannon, who has proven his hosting chops on shows like “Wild ‘n Out,” “The Masked Singer” and “America’s Got Talent,” and Lele Pons, the YouTuber, actress and singer who currently has over 18 million subscribers.

Each episode of the special will feature real Amazon customers competing for items from their actual Amazon Wish Lists. Prizes can range from everyday household items to aspirational purchases, and contestants have the opportunity to win up to $25,000 in goods from Amazon. Players will be pulled from the studio audience and asked to play in a rotating series of games that have yet to be disclosed.

Then, in the final round, one contestant will play a game where, if they win, everyone in the audience will be able to take home a prize.

Alycia Rossiter (“The Bachelor”) serves as the showrunner and executive producer for “Amazon Wish List Games.” Other EPs include Cannon, Amy Powell, Sean Kelly, Steve Hughes, Jessie Binkow and Susan Janis-Mashayekhi.

The move continues a trend for Prime Video, which has been expanding more into the unscripted space. The streamer already premiered its first game shows this year with the Travis Kelce-hosted “Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?” and the JB Smoove-hosted entrepreneurial reality show “Buy It Now.”

Still to come is “Pop Culture Jeopardy!” in December, which will be hosted by Colin Jost.

“Wish List Games” is now streaming on Prime Video.

